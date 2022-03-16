Home of the Week: Spacious, newly built house for sale in Hampstead
Property Writer
Published: 3:25 PM March 16, 2022
- Credit: Savills
West Heath Road, Hampstead NW3
£3,650,000
This newly built house near Hampstead Heath has a garden, terrace and parking.
It offers exquisite finishes, imaginative use of light and space and a balance of entertaining areas and living quarters.
There is a ‘green roof’, glass balustraded terrace and patio garden, reached from the lower floor.
Further benefits include gas central heating and air conditioning, video entry phone system, CCTV & intruder alarm system and electrical vehicle charging point. Access to the house is via a secure drive way.
All bathrooms have natural stone walls, floor and vanities
Savills Hampstead,
tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com