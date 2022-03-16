Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the Week: Spacious, newly built house for sale in Hampstead

Published: 3:25 PM March 16, 2022
new house Hampstead

This newly built house is within a secluded enclave off West Heath Road in Hampstead - Credit: Savills

West Heath Road, Hampstead NW3

£3,650,000

This newly built house near Hampstead Heath has a garden, terrace and parking.

living space

This house has open plan living space which is ideal for entertaining - Credit: Savills


It offers exquisite finishes, imaginative use of light and space and a balance of entertaining areas and living quarters.

dining room garde

The family dining room opens out onto the garden - Credit: Savills


There is a ‘green roof’, glass balustraded terrace and patio garden, reached from the lower floor. 

views

The property offers scenic views - Credit: Savills

Further benefits include gas central heating and air conditioning, video entry phone system, CCTV & intruder alarm system and electrical vehicle charging point. Access to the house is via a secure drive way. 

four bedroom house near green spaces

This four bedroom house is near Golders Hill Park and Hampstead Heath - Credit: Savills


 All bathrooms have natural stone walls, floor and vanities


oak marble

Rich oak timber flooring and Carrara natural stone are just some of the materials used in this house - Credit: Savills

Savills Hampstead, 
tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com

