This property on The Bishops Avenue was the most expensive home sold in Barnet in 2021, going for a total of £12.5 million - Credit: Daniel Daggers Real Estate

Four of Barnet’s five most expensive homes sold in 2021 are located in two streets, highlighting the wealth of the roads' residents.

The Bishops Avenue (or "Billionaires’ Row") and Winnington Road, running between Hampstead Heath and East Finchley, are known for their multi-million-pound properties and famous occupants.

It is perhaps no surprise then that the home that went for the most amount of money in 2021 in Barnet was in The Bishops Avenue.

Going for £12.5 million, the property counts nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a swimming pool, gym, and more than 12,000 sqft of living space among its numerous luxuries.

However, it represents a loss of £2.5 million since its previous sale just four months earlier, in November 2020, when it went for £15 million.

The Bishops Avenue home topping the list includes features such as nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a swimming pool - Credit: Daniel Daggers Real Estate

The second most expensive home was also in The Bishops Avenue. Unlike the previous property, it had increased in value since its prior sale, rising from £6.3 million in October 2020 to £10 million in August 2021.

It boasts a little under 6,000 sqft of gross internal area, which includes seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, an entrance hall and a dining room.

The next two entries are both Winnington Road homes. First is a property with five bedrooms and six bathrooms which went for £9.25 million, followed by a house with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and more than 5,500 sqft of living space, which sold for £7.6 million.

A little variety is thrown in with the fifth most expensive home. Located in Spencer Drive, Hampstead Garden Suburb, it has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and went for £7.45 million.

This home in Spencer Drive, with its eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, was the fifth-most expensive sale in Barnet last year - Credit: Google

According to HM Land Registry data, property transactions were down in 2021 compared to 2020, with 3,473 recorded in 2021 for 3,453 properties, whereas in 2020 3,862 transactions were recorded for 3,818 properties.

Matthew Page, of the Winkworth estate agents’ office in Barnet, said that while one-to-two-bedroom flats struggled, the market overall was “overwhelmingly busy last year”, largely due to the stamp duty holiday.

He said: “There were a high number of transactions with people mainly wanting to upsize. However, as we moved towards the last quarter of 2021, there was a lack of property, with still very high demand, which has continued into this year.”