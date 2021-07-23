Property of the week: Impressive mid-terrace Kentish Town family home
Published: 10:03 AM July 23, 2021
- Credit: Dexters
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-terrace Victorian family home on Burghley Road is close to the open spaces of Hampstead Heath.
The charming property offers flexible living over four floors with many period features.
Burghley Road is ideally placed moments from Tufnell Park station and Kentish Town shopping.
On sale for £2,325,000 through Dexters' Dartmouth Park office.
p: 020 7284 0101; dexters.co.uk
