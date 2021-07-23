Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Property of the week: Impressive mid-terrace Kentish Town family home

Staff Writer

Published: 10:03 AM July 23, 2021   
This Kentish Town property is available through Dexters. 

This Kentish Town property is available through Dexters. - Credit: Dexters

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-terrace Victorian family home on Burghley Road is close to the open spaces of Hampstead Heath. 

The living room. 

The living room. - Credit: Dexters

The dining room. 

The dining room. - Credit: Dexters

The charming property offers flexible living over four floors with many period features.

The home's loungeroom. 

The home's loungeroom. - Credit: Dexters

Burghley Road is ideally placed moments from Tufnell Park station and Kentish Town shopping. 

The home's kitchen. 

The home's kitchen. - Credit: Dexters

The property's sunny back garden.

The property's sunny back garden. - Credit: Dexters

On sale for £2,325,000 through Dexters' Dartmouth Park office.  
p: 020 7284 0101; dexters.co.uk



You may also want to watch:

Property of the Week
Kentish Town News
North London News

