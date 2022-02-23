Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Home of the week: Fabulous two bedroom mews house for sale in Hampstead

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 12:20 PM February 23, 2022
light and bright reception room in Hampstead

This light-filled reception room in a two bedroom mews house off Haverstock Hill, Hampstead has a fabulous finish - Credit: Savills

Hay Mews, Hampstead, NW3

£1,695,000

kitchen reception

The kitchen reception room is on the ground floor - Credit: Savills

living area kitchen

The living area has ample space for dining, and there is also a breakfast bar - Credit: Savills

This two bedroom Victorian mews house, with contemporary finishes, has its own garden and is near Belsize Park and Primrose Hill.

The 1,240sq ft property is reached through a secure entrance way, and the reception room leads to the kitchen.

kitchen

The kitchen dining area - Credit: Savills

The kitchen opens onto the upper balcony, giving access to the large, patio garden.

large patio garden

The large patio garden - Credit: Savills

The two bedrooms and bathrooms are on the lower level.

principal bedroom with en-suite opens onto the garden

The principal bedroom, which has an en-suite, opens onto the garden - Credit: Savills



bedroom

The second bedroom measures 18ft x 8ft approx - Credit: Savills


Hay Mews is a small residential mews of four houses tucked away off Haverstock Hill and is near Chalk Farm and Belsize Park Tube stations and (both on the Northern Line).

mews house in Hampstead

This 1,240sq ft mews house in Hampstead is near Belsize Park and Primrose Hill - Credit: Savills

Savills Hampstead, 
tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com

London

Don't Miss

Muswell Hill Road runs between Highgate Wood and Queen’s Wood

Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice: Woman dies after tree falls on car in Highgate

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Hampstead Heath during Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice | Live

Storm Eunice live updates: Camden, Haringey, Islington and north London

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Martha's A level coursework, lost on a bus in Kentish Town and found thanks to a Twitter appeal

Gallery

'Art-broken' no more: Portfolio left on bus found after 11,700 retweets

George Hayes

Logo Icon
Clifford Rollox of Glenwood Road, Haringey (l) and Claude Isaac Castor, of Percival Street, Islington (r) 

London Live News

North London men jailed for cleaning up Swedish hitman's murder

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon