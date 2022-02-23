Home of the week: Fabulous two bedroom mews house for sale in Hampstead

This light-filled reception room in a two bedroom mews house off Haverstock Hill, Hampstead has a fabulous finish - Credit: Savills

Hay Mews, Hampstead, NW3

£1,695,000

The kitchen reception room is on the ground floor - Credit: Savills

The living area has ample space for dining, and there is also a breakfast bar - Credit: Savills

This two bedroom Victorian mews house, with contemporary finishes, has its own garden and is near Belsize Park and Primrose Hill.

The 1,240sq ft property is reached through a secure entrance way, and the reception room leads to the kitchen.

The kitchen dining area - Credit: Savills

The kitchen opens onto the upper balcony, giving access to the large, patio garden.

The large patio garden - Credit: Savills

The two bedrooms and bathrooms are on the lower level.

The principal bedroom, which has an en-suite, opens onto the garden - Credit: Savills









The second bedroom measures 18ft x 8ft approx - Credit: Savills



Hay Mews is a small residential mews of four houses tucked away off Haverstock Hill and is near Chalk Farm and Belsize Park Tube stations and (both on the Northern Line).

This 1,240sq ft mews house in Hampstead is near Belsize Park and Primrose Hill - Credit: Savills

Savills Hampstead,

tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com