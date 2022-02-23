Home of the week: Fabulous two bedroom mews house for sale in Hampstead
Published: 12:20 PM February 23, 2022
- Credit: Savills
Hay Mews, Hampstead, NW3
£1,695,000
This two bedroom Victorian mews house, with contemporary finishes, has its own garden and is near Belsize Park and Primrose Hill.
The 1,240sq ft property is reached through a secure entrance way, and the reception room leads to the kitchen.
The kitchen opens onto the upper balcony, giving access to the large, patio garden.
The two bedrooms and bathrooms are on the lower level.
Hay Mews is a small residential mews of four houses tucked away off Haverstock Hill and is near Chalk Farm and Belsize Park Tube stations and (both on the Northern Line).
Savills Hampstead,
tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com