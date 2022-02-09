Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the week: Spacious and airy apartment with period features for sale in Hampstead

Published: 2:01 PM February 9, 2022
Hampstead

This well presented, three bedroom upper maisonette in Hampstead is well placed for both the Heath and Finchley Road - Credit: Dexters

Hollycroft Avenue, Hampstead, NW3

£2,950,000

This upper maisonette is in the sought-after Crofts area of Hampstead.

It has been well maintained, retaining many of its original features and high ceilings, and is now ready for a slight update, so the new owner can make their own stamp on it.

reception room

One of the upper maisonette's three reception rooms, which are on the second floor - Credit: Dexters

The 2,881.5sq ft property is ideal for a family, offering three bedrooms and three receptions, as well as a conservatory.

conservatory

The conservatory - Credit: Dexters

There is also a kitchen/dining room, two bathrooms and a utility room.

kitchen diner

The kitchen/dining room - Credit: Dexters

The principal bedroom has a dressing rom and en-suite shower room, on the third floor. There is also a bathroom on the second floor.

high ceilings

The high ceilings are a notable period feature - Credit: Dexters

Further benefits include eaves storage, and a mezzanine on the fourth floor.

hall stairs

This upper maisonette in Hampstead is spacious, light and airy and has high ceilings - Credit: Dexters

Hollycroft Avenue is well placed for both the green space of Hampstead Heath and the transport links on Finchley Road.

Dexters Hampstead, 
tel 020 7433 0273, dexters.co.uk

London

