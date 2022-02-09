Home of the week: Spacious and airy apartment with period features for sale in Hampstead
Property Writer
- Credit: Dexters
Hollycroft Avenue, Hampstead, NW3
£2,950,000
This upper maisonette is in the sought-after Crofts area of Hampstead.
It has been well maintained, retaining many of its original features and high ceilings, and is now ready for a slight update, so the new owner can make their own stamp on it.
The 2,881.5sq ft property is ideal for a family, offering three bedrooms and three receptions, as well as a conservatory.
There is also a kitchen/dining room, two bathrooms and a utility room.
The principal bedroom has a dressing rom and en-suite shower room, on the third floor. There is also a bathroom on the second floor.
Further benefits include eaves storage, and a mezzanine on the fourth floor.
Hollycroft Avenue is well placed for both the green space of Hampstead Heath and the transport links on Finchley Road.
Dexters Hampstead,
tel 020 7433 0273, dexters.co.uk