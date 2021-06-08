Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Home of the Week: Four bedroom maisonette with period features for sale in Belsize Park

Published: 5:42 PM June 8, 2021   
Belsize Park Swiss Cottage Tube stations

This maisonette is between both Belsize Park (Northern Line) and Swiss Cottage (Jubilee Line) Tube stations - Credit: Dexters

Belsize Park Gardens, Belsize Park, NW3

£3,750,000

family

The family accommodation is well organised and planned, and there are some impressive internal features - Credit: Dexters


This raised ground and first floor maisonette with two balconies is in, arguably, one of Belsize Park’s finest residential streets.

original features

Many original features have been retained, including fireplaces and cornices, and finished to an exacting standard - Credit: Dexters


The four bedroom, four bathroom property retains many of its original features, including the curved wall in the main reception room.

receptions kitchen/diner

As well as the main and secondary reception rooms, there's a kitchen/diner - Credit: Dexters


This fine property is located between Belsize Village and England’s Lane.

bedrooms

The property has four bedrooms - Credit: Dexters


Dexters, 020 7435 9822, dexters.co.uk


balconies

This fine property has two balconies, to the front and rear - Credit: Dexters


London

