Home of the Week: Four bedroom maisonette with period features for sale in Belsize Park

Published: 5:42 PM June 8, 2021
Belsize Park Gardens, Belsize Park, NW3
£3,750,000
This raised ground and first floor maisonette with two balconies is in, arguably, one of Belsize Park’s finest residential streets.
The four bedroom, four bathroom property retains many of its original features, including the curved wall in the main reception room.
This fine property is located between Belsize Village and England’s Lane.
Dexters, 020 7435 9822, dexters.co.uk
