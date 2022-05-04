Home of the week: Luxury home for sale near Alexandra Park

This four bedroom 1910 house has been luxuriously updated - Credit: Dexters

Alexandra Park Road, Muswell Hill, N22

£2,550,000

This four double bedroom, 1910 detached house in Muswell Hill has been extensively refurbished, offering space, style and comfort.

The open plan reception room, with parquet floor, and bi fold doors to the rear garden - Credit: Dexters

The luxurious entrance hall leads to 3,222sq ft of refurbished living space, which includes underfloor heating and ultra modern bathrooms. The garage also has direct access to the hallway.

The immaculate kitchen - Credit: Dexters

The kitchen and rear living area is open plan, with bi-fold doors opening onto a well sized south-facing garden.

The garden has a fire pit with built in seating and an outdoor dining area.

The south facing rear garden - Credit: Dexters

Three double bedrooms and two bathroom suites are on the first floor. The main bedroom benefits from a walk-in wardrobe, a balcony and an en-suite bathroom which includes a Japanese toilet, double steam room, and freestanding bathtub.

On the second floor you will find another double bedroom space with ample storage and a second balcony with wonderful views.

The balconies have garden views - Credit: Dexters

Alexandra Park is also known for its green spaces, you have easy access to The Parkland Walk which is a hidden gem that can take you from Alexandra Park to Highgate Wood.

This property is near Alexandra Park primary and secondary schools, as well as Alexandra Palace Train Station.

Dexters Muswell Hill, tel 020 8444 2388, dexters.co.uk