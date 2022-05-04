Home of the week: Luxury home for sale near Alexandra Park
Property Writer
- Credit: Dexters
Alexandra Park Road, Muswell Hill, N22
£2,550,000
This four double bedroom, 1910 detached house in Muswell Hill has been extensively refurbished, offering space, style and comfort.
The luxurious entrance hall leads to 3,222sq ft of refurbished living space, which includes underfloor heating and ultra modern bathrooms. The garage also has direct access to the hallway.
The kitchen and rear living area is open plan, with bi-fold doors opening onto a well sized south-facing garden.
The garden has a fire pit with built in seating and an outdoor dining area.
Three double bedrooms and two bathroom suites are on the first floor. The main bedroom benefits from a walk-in wardrobe, a balcony and an en-suite bathroom which includes a Japanese toilet, double steam room, and freestanding bathtub.
Most Read
- 1 Fears The Duke's Head 'laid-back country bar' in Highgate could go bust
- 2 Hampstead pharmacy under investigation over extra charges for prescriptions
- 3 Finsbury Park rapist who attacked women in Camden jailed
- 4 Jailed: 7 north London offenders put behind bars in April
- 5 Local elections 2022: Full list of Haringey Council candidates by ward
- 6 Camden buys nature reserve to gift to the community
- 7 Local elections 2022: Full list of Barnet Council candidates by ward
- 8 Ration challenge: £10,000 target for Hampstead nanny’s refugee fundraiser
- 9 Are e-scooters the future? Camden's trial as government hints at legalisation
- 10 Woman wins case against £400 fly-tipping fine for putting rubbish out early
On the second floor you will find another double bedroom space with ample storage and a second balcony with wonderful views.
Alexandra Park is also known for its green spaces, you have easy access to The Parkland Walk which is a hidden gem that can take you from Alexandra Park to Highgate Wood.
This property is near Alexandra Park primary and secondary schools, as well as Alexandra Palace Train Station.
has direct access via the garage, has two ultra modern bathrooms and a guest WC.
It has a south-facing garden, off street parking, under floor heating, Japanese toilet and double steam room.
It is near schools, Alexandra Palace Train Station and Alexandra Park.
Dexters Muswell Hill, tel 020 8444 2388, dexters.co.uk