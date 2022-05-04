Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the week: Luxury home for sale near Alexandra Park

Published: 10:21 AM May 4, 2022
four bedroom house

This four bedroom 1910 house has been luxuriously updated - Credit: Dexters

Alexandra Park Road, Muswell Hill, N22

£2,550,000

This four double bedroom, 1910 detached house in Muswell Hill has been extensively refurbished, offering space, style and comfort.

reception room

The open plan reception room, with parquet floor, and bi fold doors to the rear garden - Credit: Dexters

The luxurious entrance hall leads to 3,222sq ft of refurbished living space, which includes underfloor heating and ultra modern bathrooms. The garage also has direct access to the hallway.

kitchen

The immaculate kitchen - Credit: Dexters

The kitchen and rear living area is open plan, with bi-fold doors opening onto a well sized south-facing garden.

The garden has a fire pit with built in seating and an outdoor dining area.

garden

The south facing rear garden - Credit: Dexters

Three double bedrooms and two bathroom suites are on the first floor. The main bedroom benefits from a walk-in wardrobe,  a balcony and an en-suite bathroom which includes a Japanese toilet, double steam room, and freestanding bathtub.

On the second floor you will find another double bedroom space with ample storage and a second balcony with wonderful views.

balcony

The balconies have garden views - Credit: Dexters

Alexandra Park is also known for its green spaces, you have easy access to The Parkland Walk which is a hidden gem that can take you from Alexandra Park to Highgate Wood.

This property is near  Alexandra Park primary and secondary schools, as well as Alexandra Palace Train Station.

It has a south-facing garden, off street parking, under floor heating, Japanese toilet and double steam room.

It is near schools, Alexandra Palace Train Station and Alexandra Park.

Dexters Muswell Hill, tel 020 8444 2388, dexters.co.uk

