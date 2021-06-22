Home of the week: Imposing late Victorian family home for sale in Hampstead
Published: 5:32 PM June 22, 2021
Frognal Lane, Hampstead NW3
£5,750,000
This imposing, late Victorian detached home has a wealth of original features.
A substantial period residence, it has flexible accommodation over four floors, and measures in excess of 4,500sq ft. The windows are large and plentiful.
There is off-street parking to the front, and also potential to redevelop the lower ground floor.
The south-facing garden in turn leads to a private garden, available on payment of an annual subscription.
Savills, tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com
