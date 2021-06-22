Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Home of the week: Imposing late Victorian family home for sale in Hampstead

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 5:32 PM June 22, 2021   
detached house in Hampstead

This six bedroom, three bathroom detached house in Frognal Road, Hampstead measures more than 4,500sq ft - Credit: Savills

Frognal Lane, Hampstead NW3

£5,750,000


hallway staircase

This property is for sale for the first time in 15 years - Credit: Savills



This imposing, late Victorian detached home has a wealth of original features.



reception room balcony

The reception room has a balcony - Credit: Savills


A substantial period residence, it has flexible accommodation over four floors, and measures in excess of 4,500sq ft. The windows are large and plentiful. 

Victorian original features large windows

This late Victorian house has many original features and large windows - Credit: Savills



There is off-street parking to the front, and also potential to redevelop the lower ground floor.

bright dining room stylish colourful

The dining room is bright and stylishly colourful - Credit: Savills




The south-facing garden in turn leads to a private garden, available on payment of an annual  subscription.



private communal garden

The property has its own rear garden, as well as access to a private, communal one - Credit: Savills


Savills, tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com




You may also want to watch:

London
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thomas O’Neill , 82, after receiving treatment at the Whittington Hospital following a collision in Park Road

People

Wounded Crouch End pensioner 'shaken up' after zebra crossing collision

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Blues guitarist Jimmy C - Dimitrios Koletsis - has died aged 61

Obituary

Jimmy C obituary: Crouch End blues musician who 'brought so much love'

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Hornsey Town Hall building works

Housing | Special Report

Builders finish first block in controversial Hornsey Town Hall development

Charles Thomson

person
Houses on Parliament Hill in Hampstead, north London.

Housing

Camden's £50k Covid-19 fall in house prices bucks north London trend

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus