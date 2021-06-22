Home of the week: Imposing late Victorian family home for sale in Hampstead

Published: 5:32 PM June 22, 2021

This six bedroom, three bathroom detached house in Frognal Road, Hampstead measures more than 4,500sq ft - Credit: Savills

Frognal Lane, Hampstead NW3

£5,750,000





This property is for sale for the first time in 15 years - Credit: Savills









This imposing, late Victorian detached home has a wealth of original features.









The reception room has a balcony - Credit: Savills



A substantial period residence, it has flexible accommodation over four floors, and measures in excess of 4,500sq ft. The windows are large and plentiful.

This late Victorian house has many original features and large windows - Credit: Savills







There is off-street parking to the front, and also potential to redevelop the lower ground floor.

The dining room is bright and stylishly colourful - Credit: Savills













The south-facing garden in turn leads to a private garden, available on payment of an annual subscription.









The property has its own rear garden, as well as access to a private, communal one - Credit: Savills





Savills, tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com











