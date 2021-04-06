Home of the week: Family house in South Hampstead refurbished by Kelly Hoppen
Property Writer
Published: 6:03 PM April 6, 2021
- Credit: Dexters
This six bedroom, five bathroom, double-fronted Victorian family home has been refurbished by the renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen and is in excellent condition.
Fabulous entertaining space includes three reception rooms, and there is a rear patio.
The principal bedroom forms the entire first floor, and the top floor leads onto a roof terrace.
Dexters West Hampstead,
020 7644 9300, dexters.co.uk
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus