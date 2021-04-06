Home of the week: Family house in South Hampstead refurbished by Kelly Hoppen

Published: 6:03 PM April 6, 2021

This six bedroom family home in South Hampstead was refurbished by interior designer Kelly Hoppen - Credit: Dexters

This six bedroom, five bathroom, double-fronted Victorian family home has been refurbished by the renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen and is in excellent condition.

The stylish dining area - Credit: Dexters



Fabulous entertaining space includes three reception rooms, and there is a rear patio.

One of the beautiful bedrooms - Credit: Dexters

The principal bedroom forms the entire first floor, and the top floor leads onto a roof terrace.





The Victorian family home has three reception rooms - Credit: Dexters





Dexters West Hampstead,

020 7644 9300, dexters.co.uk



