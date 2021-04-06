Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Home of the week: Family house in South Hampstead refurbished by Kelly Hoppen

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 6:03 PM April 6, 2021   
Victorian-family-home-South Hampstead

This six bedroom family home in South Hampstead was refurbished by interior designer Kelly Hoppen - Credit: Dexters

This six bedroom, five bathroom, double-fronted Victorian family home has been refurbished by the renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen and is in excellent condition.

dining-room-south-hampstead

The stylish dining area - Credit: Dexters


Fabulous entertaining space includes three reception rooms, and there is a rear patio.

bedroom

One of the beautiful bedrooms - Credit: Dexters

The principal bedroom forms the entire first floor, and the top floor leads onto a roof terrace. 


reception-room-family-home

The Victorian family home has three reception rooms - Credit: Dexters


Dexters West Hampstead,
020 7644 9300, dexters.co.uk


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony Lyons owner of Lyons restaurant and and Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison at the junction of Middle

'Light relief': Crouch End businesses back Middle Lane streatery

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Highgate School has ordered an independent review into the testimonies

Women's Safety

'Tip of the iceberg': Warning after Highgate School 'rape culture' reports

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Hampstead Heath is a great place to collect water, grass and woodland-dwelling Pokémon

Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath: Woman in her 60s robbed while training dog

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Highgate School's plans are subject to a supplementary planning document which is out for public consultation. Picture...

Education News

'Rape is normal at Highgate School' - headteacher 'truly sorry'

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus