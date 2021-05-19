Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Home of the week: Historic gem for sale in Highgate

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 12:12 PM May 19, 2021   
classic interior and numerous period features

This historic home has a classic interior and numerous period features, including a listed ceiling in the drawing room - Credit: Dexters

Highgate Hill, Highgate N6
£4,000,000


Grade II-listed Queen Ann home

This grade II-listed Queen Ann family home has lovely views - Credit: Dexters

This amazing five bedroom, two bathroom family house is part of an historic terrace, which dates back to the 17th century.


sitting room ,cosy, bright

This sitting room is cosy yet bright - Credit: Dexters


Numerous period features remain, including an individually listed ceiling in the drawing room.

Drawing room, listed ceiling, window shutters

The drawing room has a listed ceiling, and the property also features panelling and window shutters - Credit: Dexters


The house’s elevated position provides for far reaching views from the upper floors.

sitting room, rear garden

The accommodation is over five floors, and a ground floor sitting room leads to the rear garden - Credit: Dexters

Cosy dining area, kitchen, wine cellar

The cosy dining area is by the kitchen, and there is access to a wine cellar - Credit: Dexters


The rear garden patio leads through a pergola to a large wildlife garden.


Dexters Highgate, 020 8545 8584, dexters.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Fire Brigade help tidy fallen masonry in Crouch End's Topsfield Parade

Emergency Services | Gallery

Falling stonework narrowly misses outdoor diners at Crouch End cafe

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Finchley Road lane closure in Camden

Air quality | Special Report

Lane closure scrapped after high pollution readings double

Charles Thomson

person
Burger King

Consumer

Burger King launches its first 'dark kitchen' for north London deliveries

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Met Police stock image

Hate crime

Arrests made after reports of antisemitic abuse

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus