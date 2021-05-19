Home of the week: Historic gem for sale in Highgate
Published: 12:12 PM May 19, 2021
Highgate Hill, Highgate N6
£4,000,000
This amazing five bedroom, two bathroom family house is part of an historic terrace, which dates back to the 17th century.
Numerous period features remain, including an individually listed ceiling in the drawing room.
The house’s elevated position provides for far reaching views from the upper floors.
The rear garden patio leads through a pergola to a large wildlife garden.
Dexters Highgate, 020 8545 8584, dexters.co.uk
