Highgate estate agents swap cars for e-bikes to do viewings

Published: 2:20 PM April 14, 2022
Middle aged man in dark blue suit on an e-bike on a residential road outside an estate agents

Miles Ponder, associate director of Taylor Gibbs.

Estate agents in Highgate Village have ditched their cars in favour of electric bikes to conduct their viewings.

Taylor Gibbs, an independent North London Estate Agency based in Highgate, was inspired to switch to a more environmentally friendly mode of transport and chose e-bikes as their new primary mode of transport.

The agency found Highgate's roads to be too "heavily congested". It believes cycling will reduce the time spent travelling between appointments freeing up time that can be used in a more productive way.

Taylor Gibbs had previously taken more environmentally conscious steps, such as digitally sending property particulars to prospective buyers and tenants and using electronic-signing software.

Director Zia Taylor said: "We are all keen to be more eco-friendly and the move to use electric bikes to carry out our viewings was welcomed by all the staff at Taylor Gibbs.

"E-Bikes won’t entirely replace car trips, but it is safe to say they will reduce costs and the time staff take to commute to appointments, it is good business sense as well coupled with green benefits."

