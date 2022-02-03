This property in Sheldon Avenue was Haringey's most expensive home sold in 2021 - Credit: Google

The most expensive home sold in Haringey in 2021, with all of its eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, went for a total of £10.2 million.

The Sheldon Avenue property, which has more than 8,000 sq ft of living space and boasts a pool on its lower ground floor, was sold last January.

It beat the second most expensive home by some way, which was bought for £7.6 million.

Located in Compton Avenue, the property, Heath View, was also sold in January.

Prior to that, in October 2020, it went for £7.85 million – meaning it lost £250,000 in just two/three months.

Compared to 2020, these properties represent a drop in price paid for the top two most expensive homes, with 2020’s going for £11 million and £9 million.

Third place in 2021 went to Kekewich House, in View Road, which was purchased for £7.05 million.

A six-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Stormont Road with 5,000 sqft of living space came in fourth, at £6.6 million, while rounding out the list in fifth was a property in Grange Road, which, with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and a total floor area of more than 7,000 sqft, sold for £6.3 million.

According to HM Land Registry data, there were fewer property transactions in Haringey in 2021 than in 2020, with 2,067 transactions on 2,050 separate properties compared to 2,245 transactions on 2,221 properties the year before.

Sold for £6.6 million, this Stormont Road property was Haringey's fourth most expensive home purchased in 2021 - Credit: Google

James Diaper, head of sales in Hampstead for estate agents company Savills, described the £5 million plus market in 2021 as “very strong”.

He said: “The desire for outside space fuelled a lot of sales last year, and is expected to be a key driver amongst people’s property searches throughout 2022. Despite the ongoing easing of restrictions, the working from home position is here to stay, meaning a good-sized property with flexibility will remain part of buyers search criteria and continue to drive sales at the top end of the market.

“In fact, we have seen a number of new buyers register with us since the new year with budgets upwards of £3million, as well as an increased interest in properties in need of partial renovation, which is likely to be driven by limited stock.”