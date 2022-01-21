Haringey's most expensive home in November 2021, the building with the lighter orange bricks, went for £1,875,000 - Credit: Google

A four-bedroomed terraced house in Park Avenue South was Haringey’s most expensive home sold in November 2021.

Bought for £1,875,000, the property is less than a mile from Hornsey station and has green spaces Priory Park, Crouch End Playing Fields and Alexandra Park nearby.

Second place went to a home sold in Archway Road for £1,237,600. Not far from Highgate station and opposite Highgate Wood, the property website Zoopla details the Archway Road house as having four bedrooms, two bathrooms and nearly 1,500 sq ft of living space.

One other Haringey property sold for more than a million pounds in November 2021. Located in Alexandra Park Road, the mid-terraced house, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, went for £1,220,000.

According to The Move Market, it is the seventh most expensive property within the N22 7BP postcode.

November’s cheapest home sold was a property on Tewkesbury Road, which went for £125,000.