Housing plan for former Hampstead police station stables

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor - Credit: Archant

An application has been submitted to turn the former Hampstead police station's stables into housing.

The Grade II listed station and magistrates' court, in Rosslyn Hill, has been sitting empty since 2013.

The Department for Education (DoE) purchased the building for £14.1m from the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC).

Abacus Belsize Primary School twice tried and failed to make it its home, with Camden Council and then a planning inspector rejecting its efforts in 2020.

In September the Ham&High reported Redington Capital was due to buy the site.

The DoE said the sale was "completed on October 29, 2021 following a competitive bidding process in the commercial market".

Applicant is Todd Berman and agent UVA Design have submitted plans to convert the stables at the back of the main building into a three-bedroom "eco house".

A design report says the property will be "gas free" and run entirely on electricity, have "state of the art insulation" to improve energy efficiency, and have "discreet solar panels". It will benefit from "low noise air source heat pump technology".

The report adds: "The stables building is in a state of total disrepair and is currently unsafe due to structural issues.

"The stairs to the first floor have collapsed and there is widespread damage to the fabric of the building from water ingress and some level of vandalism.

"The building was originally used as stables for police horses but subsequently converted to office space.

"However, the site in its current state cannot be used in any way and is only partially accessible."

It says the internal room are modern and have been rebuilt multiple times "without regard to historical or architectural features".

"None of the rooms in the stables have any heritage value and the plan would be to maintain the external features of the building while largely rebuilding the internal areas."

The report adds: "The police stables sit entirely within the back parking area of the police station, only accessible via a private gate and right of way, and do not face or abut public roads or paths.

"There is no public access to the area and the site is visible to only a limited number of neighbouring properties."

To read the application visit planningrecords.camden.gov.uk with reference number 2022/0624/L