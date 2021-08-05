Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the week: Refurbished Hampstead family home has large rooms and lovely views





Published: 3:30 PM August 5, 2021   
Hampstead Heath High Street boutiques restaurants

As well as being set in a conservation area, this property is also near Hampstead High Street's boutiques and restaurants, and Hampstead Heath - Credit: Savills

Willow Road, Hampstead NW3

£3,850,000


four floors

The accommodation measures 2,972sq ft and is over four floors - Credit: Savills


This double-fronted Victorian house in the heart of Hampstead village has been totally refurbished.


lovely views heath

There are lovely views up Willow Road from one side and out across towards the heath from the upper floors - Credit: Savills


Many period features have been restored and there are high ceilings. Bright and spacious rooms are arranged over four floors, with lovely views.



high ceilings large rooms

This Victorian property offers high ceilings and larger than average, bright and spacious rooms - Credit: Savills


The property is near Tube and overground railway stations.


bedrooms bathrooms reception rooms

This house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms - Credit: Savills


Savills Hampstead, 020 7472 5000, savills.com



flow staircase

This house has unusually wide stair case and landings which allow for an excellent flow of space. - Credit: Savills


