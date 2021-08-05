Home of the week: Refurbished Hampstead family home has large rooms and lovely views

Willow Road, Hampstead NW3
£3,850,000
The accommodation measures 2,972sq ft and is over four floors
- Credit: Savills
This double-fronted Victorian house in the heart of Hampstead village has been totally refurbished.
There are lovely views up Willow Road from one side and out across towards the heath from the upper floors
- Credit: Savills
Many period features have been restored and there are high ceilings. Bright and spacious rooms are arranged over four floors, with lovely views.
This Victorian property offers high ceilings and larger than average, bright and spacious rooms
- Credit: Savills
The property is near Tube and overground railway stations.
This house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms
- Credit: Savills
Savills Hampstead, 020 7472 5000, savills.com
This house has unusually wide stair case and landings which allow for an excellent flow of space.
- Credit: Savills
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter