Home of the week: Refurbished Hampstead family home has large rooms and lovely views

Published: 3:30 PM August 5, 2021

As well as being set in a conservation area, this property is also near Hampstead High Street's boutiques and restaurants, and Hampstead Heath - Credit: Savills

Willow Road, Hampstead NW3

£3,850,000





The accommodation measures 2,972sq ft and is over four floors - Credit: Savills





This double-fronted Victorian house in the heart of Hampstead village has been totally refurbished.





There are lovely views up Willow Road from one side and out across towards the heath from the upper floors - Credit: Savills



Many period features have been restored and there are high ceilings. Bright and spacious rooms are arranged over four floors, with lovely views.









This Victorian property offers high ceilings and larger than average, bright and spacious rooms - Credit: Savills



The property is near Tube and overground railway stations.





This house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms - Credit: Savills





Savills Hampstead, 020 7472 5000, savills.com









This house has unusually wide stair case and landings which allow for an excellent flow of space. - Credit: Savills



