Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

What are Hampstead and Highgate's 50 best buildings?

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 11:21 AM August 25, 2022
St John's Downshire Hill

Many of the area's buildings such as St John's Downshire Hill are Grade I listed for their architectural and historical importance - Credit: A McMurdo

"There is honestly so much history and so many wonderful buildings, it was really difficult to choose," says Lucy McMurdo, author of a new book Hampstead & Highgate in 50 Buildings.

Her biggest challenge was to narrow down her selection to just 50 landmarks, illustrated with photographs by her partner.

"We walked the streets so many times. I don't think any other area has so many listed buildings, including many of them Grade I listed."

Highpoint 1 Highgate

The entrance to Berthold Lubetkin's Highgpoint 1 - Credit: A McMurdo

"I would much preferred to have done either Hampstead or Highgate," said Lucy, who has penned similar books on Bloomsbury, Clerkenwell, and Chiswick.

"The most difficult thing was to pick but I realised I needed a good mix of different types of buildings, from architectural periods –  religious to modern."

A history graduate and Blue Badge tour guide, she said "stories are really important" in selecting entries. And while loathe to single out favourites, she cited The Logs - owned by singer Boy George - and Highgate's Holly Village as unique" to the area.

The Logs Hampstead

Built in 1868 for engineer Edward Gotto, The Logs is at the corner of Well Road and Cannon Lane, Hampstead - Credit: Courtesy of A McMurdo

"Holly Village is so unusual, you come across it with lots of Gothic twists and turns on the buildings and you are not expecting it. I love buildings that have a history, and The Logs which is owned by Boy George and was also lived in by toilet pioneer Thomas Crapper has an unusual story to tell."

The Holly Bush pub in Hampstead

The Holly Bush pub in Hampstead - Credit: Courtesy of A McMurdo

Most Read

  1. 1 Coldplay fans stranded by cancellations despite gig being rescheduled due to train strikes
  2. 2 GCSE results 2022 live: Camden, Barnet and Haringey schools
  3. 3 Man arrested after Bentley crash which left child fighting for her life
  1. 4 Trees fenced off after protesters make stand against developer
  2. 5 Bentley crash leaves 12-year-old with critical injuries as two men flee
  3. 6 A Level results 2022 live: Camden, Barnet and Haringey schools as they come in
  4. 7 "Like being chosen by God": Kilburn student on stage at Wembley with Coldplay
  5. 8 Muswell Hill GP surgery moves into multi-million pound centre
  6. 9 Four-bedroom £1.6m family home for sale in 'sought-after' East Finchley
  7. 10 Plumber found guilty of road rage murder of Deliveroo driver

Located on the main route north from London, and linked by the green lung of Hampstead Heath and the Kenwood estate, many shops and homes in Hampstead and Highgate date back to the 1600s and 1700s.

The area's atmospheric, narrow streets, clean air and waters, views over the capital, and stunning architecture have long been a magnet to the famous and wealthy.

The Highgate Literary and Scientific Institute.

The Highgate Literary and Scientific Institute. - Credit: A McMurdo

The book includes pubs such as The Flask, The Holly Bush and The Spaniards; Lauderdale, Fenton and Burgh houses; churches such as St John's Downshire Hill and St Michael's Highgate; and the former homes of John Keats, John Constable, Sigmund Freud, Agatha Christie and Daphne Du Maurier get a mention. But what would you choose or leave out?

Hampstead and Highgate in 50 Buildings is published by Amberley Press

Hampstead and Highgate in 50 Buildings is published by Amberley Books - Credit: Courtesy of the publishers

Hampstead and Highgate in 50 Buildings is published by Amberley Books. Visit www.amberley-books.com/hampstead--highgate-in-50-buildings.html

Heritage
Hampstead News
Highgate News
North London News

Don't Miss

Beam

Food and Drink

Beam cafe comes to Muswell Hill: What to expect

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Chris Martin meets the Wembley crowd

Music

Coldplay at Wembley Stadium: Setlist and photos

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Bank, a grade II listed wall in Highgate Hill, is ripe for repair

Haringey Council

'Fragile' Highgate Hill raised road to be repaired

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic and Dejan Kulusevski applauds the fans following the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

'Perisic and Richarlison make their cases for Tottenham starts'

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon