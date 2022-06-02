This Edwardian conversion is near Muswell Hill Broadway - Credit: Dexters

Muswell Avenue,

Muswell Hill, N10

£650,000

This open-plan living area measures 47ft x 21ft and has double doors to the private patio - Credit: Dexters

This two bedroom, ground floor flat has an office and private patio.

The office has access to the private patio and is bright and peaceful - Credit: Dexters



The property also offers a bright, large, open living space, which is great for entertaining, the owners say.

This two bedroom ground floor flat has a private patio and off-street parking - Credit: Dexters

There are two great sized bedrooms, and a bright and peaceful separate office which has been perfect for home working, they add.

There are two bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC - Credit: Dexters



There is also off-street parking, and the flat is near Muswell Hill Broadway and outstanding schools.

Bus routes, Tube and overground rail links are nearby.

The charming kitchen is part of the open-plan living area - Credit: Dexters

Martyn Gerrard, tel 0208 442 2141, martyngerrard.co.uk