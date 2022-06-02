Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Two bedroom period conversion in Muswell Hill has patio and parking

Published: 6:00 AM June 2, 2022
period property

This Edwardian conversion is near Muswell Hill Broadway - Credit: Dexters

Muswell Avenue, 
Muswell Hill, N10

£650,000

open-plan living area

This open-plan living area measures 47ft x 21ft and has double doors to the private patio - Credit: Dexters

This two bedroom, ground floor flat has an office and private patio.

office, study

The office has access to the private patio and is bright and peaceful - Credit: Dexters


The property also offers a bright, large, open living space, which is great for entertaining, the owners say.

patio and parking

This two bedroom ground floor flat has a private patio and off-street parking - Credit: Dexters

There are two great sized bedrooms, and a bright and peaceful separate office which has been perfect for home working, they add.

bedrooms, bathroom, WC

There are two bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC - Credit: Dexters


There is also off-street parking, and the flat is near Muswell Hill Broadway and outstanding schools.
Bus routes, Tube and overground rail links are nearby.

kitchen

The charming kitchen is part of the open-plan living area - Credit: Dexters

Martyn Gerrard, tel 0208 442 2141, martyngerrard.co.uk

