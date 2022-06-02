Two bedroom period conversion in Muswell Hill has patio and parking
Property Writer
Published: 6:00 AM June 2, 2022
- Credit: Dexters
Muswell Avenue,
Muswell Hill, N10
£650,000
This two bedroom, ground floor flat has an office and private patio.
The property also offers a bright, large, open living space, which is great for entertaining, the owners say.
There are two great sized bedrooms, and a bright and peaceful separate office which has been perfect for home working, they add.
There is also off-street parking, and the flat is near Muswell Hill Broadway and outstanding schools.
Bus routes, Tube and overground rail links are nearby.
Martyn Gerrard, tel 0208 442 2141, martyngerrard.co.uk