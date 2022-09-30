Promotion

Barnard Hill, Muswell Hill, N10

£1,151 Pw / £5,000 Pcm

This beautifully presented and flawlessly finished home offers bright, airy and spacious family living over three floors and a basement.

With four generously-proportioned bedrooms and a huge kitchen-diner with views over the secluded and well-established garden, this is a property not to be missed.

The stylish kitchen opens directly onto the garden - Credit: Dexters

Recently re-decorated in a contemporary colour scheme that complements the stunning period features - which includes feature fireplaces, picture rails, ceiling roses and deep skirting and coving - this gorgeous home is the perfect blend of old and new.

The large front room has a feature fireplace and high ceilings - Credit: Dexters

The front door is situated at the side of the house, accessed via an attractive, enclosed front garden. The door opens up in to the hallway, which leads to the stairs to the upper floors, and the flexible ground floor accommodation, consisting of two large receptions rooms, a guest cloakroom, and the eat-in kitchen.

The master bedroom is bright and airy with a large bay window - Credit: Dexters

The first floor has two bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and the main family bathroom. On the second floor, there are two more large bedrooms which share an en-suite shower room.

The rear garden is a secluded n oasis of greenery - Credit: Dexters

To the rear of the property there is a long rear garden which offers a good degree of privacy with established trees and shrubs, and a raised patio area leading directly from the kitchen, making it ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining.

Offering approximately 1941 sq.ft of floor space, this beautifully presented home is close to Muswell Hill Broadway, and within the catchment area for many local schools, making it perfect for a family looking for a long tenancy in this popular and desirable location. Available from November 10.

Muswell Hill Estate Agents, 020 8444 9914, dexters.co.uk



