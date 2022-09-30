Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Luxury modern living in four-bedroom newly-decorated period property

Kelly Rose Bradford

Published: 11:39 AM September 30, 2022
Updated: 12:36 PM October 6, 2022
An external shot of a period semi-detached house in Muswell Hill

The traditional exterior belies the thoroughly modern living space - Credit: Dexters

Barnard Hill, Muswell Hill, N10

£1,151 Pw / £5,000 Pcm

This beautifully presented and flawlessly finished home offers bright, airy and spacious family living over three floors and a basement. 

With four generously-proportioned bedrooms and a huge kitchen-diner with views over the secluded and well-established garden, this is a property not to be missed.

A modern kitchen with island and dining area

The stylish kitchen opens directly onto the garden - Credit: Dexters

Recently re-decorated in a contemporary colour scheme that complements the stunning period features - which includes feature fireplaces, picture rails, ceiling roses and deep skirting and coving - this gorgeous home is the perfect blend of old and new. 

A large sitting room with bay window, period fireplace and stripped floorboards

The large front room has a feature fireplace and high ceilings - Credit: Dexters

The front door is situated at the side of the house, accessed via an attractive, enclosed front garden. The door opens up in to the hallway, which leads to the stairs to the upper floors, and the flexible ground floor accommodation, consisting of two large receptions rooms, a guest cloakroom, and the eat-in kitchen.

A neutrally decorated bedroom with a large bay window

The master bedroom is bright and airy with a large bay window - Credit: Dexters

The first floor has two bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and the main family bathroom. On the second floor, there are two more large bedrooms which share an en-suite shower room.  

A long rear garden with established planting and borders

The rear garden is a secluded n oasis of greenery - Credit: Dexters

To the rear of the property there is a long rear garden which offers a good degree of privacy with established trees and shrubs, and a raised patio area leading directly from the kitchen, making it ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining.

Offering approximately 1941 sq.ft of floor space, this beautifully presented home is close to Muswell Hill Broadway, and within the catchment area for many local schools, making it perfect for a family looking for a long tenancy in this popular and desirable location. Available from November 10.

Muswell Hill Estate Agents, 020 8444 9914, dexters.co.uk


