Home of the Week: Spacious four-bedroom maisonette for sale in Muswell Hill

Wellfield Avenue,
Muswell Hill N10
£1,295,000
This upper maisonette in Muswell Hill is so spacious it feels like a house, and has its own entrance
This four bedroom maisonette is in a popular road next to The Broadway and near highly regarded schools.
The kitchen dining room is fresh and bright
There are four bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room
The spacious property is on a corner plot and has high ceilings. There is a private entrance, reception, kitchen dining room, two bathrooms, garden and balcony.
The property occupies a corner plot, and has a private garden
The balcony is reached through the kitchen dining room
Martyn Gerrard Muswell Hill,
020 8442 2141,
martyngerrard.co.uk
