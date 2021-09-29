Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the Week: Spacious four-bedroom maisonette for sale in Muswell Hill

Published: 5:07 PM September 29, 2021   
reception room period features

The reception room has a high ceiling and large windows - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Wellfield Avenue, 
Muswell Hill N10

£1,295,000


Muswell Hill spacious maisonette

This upper maisonette in Muswell Hill is so spacious it feels like a house, and has its own entrance - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This four bedroom maisonette is in a popular road next to The Broadway and near highly regarded schools.

kitchen dining room

The kitchen dining room is fresh and bright - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

bedrooms bathroom shower room

There are four bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


The spacious property is on a corner plot and has high ceilings. There is a private entrance, reception, kitchen dining room, two bathrooms, garden and balcony.

corner plot private garden

The property occupies a corner plot, and has a private garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

balcony

The balcony is reached through the kitchen dining room - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard Muswell Hill, 
020 8442 2141, 
martyngerrard.co.uk

