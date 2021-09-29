Home of the Week: Spacious four-bedroom maisonette for sale in Muswell Hill

Published: 5:07 PM September 29, 2021

The reception room has a high ceiling and large windows - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Wellfield Avenue,

Muswell Hill N10

£1,295,000





This upper maisonette in Muswell Hill is so spacious it feels like a house, and has its own entrance - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This four bedroom maisonette is in a popular road next to The Broadway and near highly regarded schools.

The kitchen dining room is fresh and bright - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

There are four bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



The spacious property is on a corner plot and has high ceilings. There is a private entrance, reception, kitchen dining room, two bathrooms, garden and balcony.

The property occupies a corner plot, and has a private garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The balcony is reached through the kitchen dining room - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard Muswell Hill,

020 8442 2141,

martyngerrard.co.uk