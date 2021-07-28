Home of the Week: Energy efficient family home for sale in Muswell Hill

Published: 11:15 AM July 28, 2021

This family home is near Muswell Hill's vibrant high street shopping and amenities - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Pinnacle Close,

Muswell Hill, N10

£2,250,000 Freehold





There's underfloor heating throughout, and a combination of oak and porcelain tile flooring - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This contemporary, energy efficient, four bedroom home has a west-facing garden and off-street parking.

This house has a heat recovery system which continuously circulates fresh air throughout - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



The house has been finished to a high standard, with a number of environmentally friendly features and underfloor heating throughout.

There's a large kitchen diner and separate utility room - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



It also has views of London from the upper floor balconies.





The four bedrooms are on the first and second floors, and two have balconies - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard, tel 020 8444 3388, martyngerrard.co.uk

There are two en-suite shower rooms, separate family bathroom and downstairs WC - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



