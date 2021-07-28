Home of the Week: Energy efficient family home for sale in Muswell Hill
Property Writer
Published: 11:15 AM July 28, 2021
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Pinnacle Close,
Muswell Hill, N10
£2,250,000 Freehold
This contemporary, energy efficient, four bedroom home has a west-facing garden and off-street parking.
The house has been finished to a high standard, with a number of environmentally friendly features and underfloor heating throughout.
It also has views of London from the upper floor balconies.
Martyn Gerrard, tel 020 8444 3388, martyngerrard.co.uk