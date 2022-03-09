Home of the week: Two bedroom apartment in Kentish Town gated mews-style development

The two bedroom apartment in this exclusive development benefits from a communal courtyard garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Piano Yard, Kentish Town, NW5

£850,000





The kitchen features in the open-plan living space - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This two bedroom, two bathroom apartment is set on the ground floor of an exclusive gated mews in Kentish Town, featuring two patio areas and communal courtyard garden.

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with shower - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



Piano Yard is a former piano warehouse, tucked away just off Highgate Road and near artisan food shops on Fortess Road.

The open plan living area is ideal for big dinners - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The property has its own front door, and the 27ft long reception-kitchen, which opens onto one of the two patios, is ideal for entertaining.

The lounge area opens out onto the patio at one end, and the communal courtyard garden at the other - Credit: Martyn Gerrard





Kentish Town is north of Camden Town, and is a quarter of a mile from Kentish Town overground and Tube station.

Parliament Hill Fields and Hampstead Heath are also nearby.





The apartment has two bathrooms, and there's a bath in the larger one - Credit: Martyn Gerrard





Martyn Gerrard, 0203 617 3294,

martyngerrard.co.uk