Home of the week: Two bedroom apartment in Kentish Town gated mews-style development
Property Writer
Published: 6:12 PM March 9, 2022
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Piano Yard, Kentish Town, NW5
£850,000
This two bedroom, two bathroom apartment is set on the ground floor of an exclusive gated mews in Kentish Town, featuring two patio areas and communal courtyard garden.
Piano Yard is a former piano warehouse, tucked away just off Highgate Road and near artisan food shops on Fortess Road.
The property has its own front door, and the 27ft long reception-kitchen, which opens onto one of the two patios, is ideal for entertaining.
Kentish Town is north of Camden Town, and is a quarter of a mile from Kentish Town overground and Tube station.
Parliament Hill Fields and Hampstead Heath are also nearby.
Martyn Gerrard, 0203 617 3294,
martyngerrard.co.uk