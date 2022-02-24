Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Nobel Prize winner’s former Hampstead home taken off the market 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:30 AM February 24, 2022
Rabindranath Tagore plaque

Rabindranath Tagore's Nobel Prize secured the house a blue plaque - Credit: PIOTR GOZDEK

The former Hampstead home of a Nobel Prize winner that was on sale for over £2.5 million has been taken off the market. 

Rabindranath Tagore, a poet, essayist and campaigner who became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, lived at Number 3 Villas in the Vale of Health for a few months in 1912. 

In 2021, the Grade II listed property, which is graced with an English Heritage blue plaques, went on the market for £2.65 million. 

At the time, Philip Green, a director at estate agents Goldschmidt and Howland, said: “The blue plaque is just an added bonus really. 

“It’s a special house in its own right – its got beautiful fireplaces, wood floors and high ceilings, and it’s actually got a rear roof terrace at the top of the house as well.” 

Rabindranath Tagore house

The luxurious Vale of Health property was on the market for £2.65 million - Credit: PIOTR GOZDEK

Nibs Lakhani, also a director at Goldschmidt and Howland, confirmed the property was taken off of the market just before Christmas, saying the owners decided they would rather remain in the home. 

Blue plaque to Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore in The Vale of Health

Blue plaque to Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore in The Vale of Health - Credit: Nigel Sutton

