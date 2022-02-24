The former Hampstead home of a Nobel Prize winner that was on sale for over £2.5 million has been taken off the market.

Rabindranath Tagore, a poet, essayist and campaigner who became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, lived at Number 3 Villas in the Vale of Health for a few months in 1912.

In 2021, the Grade II listed property, which is graced with an English Heritage blue plaques, went on the market for £2.65 million.

At the time, Philip Green, a director at estate agents Goldschmidt and Howland, said: “The blue plaque is just an added bonus really.

“It’s a special house in its own right – its got beautiful fireplaces, wood floors and high ceilings, and it’s actually got a rear roof terrace at the top of the house as well.”

The luxurious Vale of Health property was on the market for £2.65 million - Credit: PIOTR GOZDEK

Nibs Lakhani, also a director at Goldschmidt and Howland, confirmed the property was taken off of the market just before Christmas, saying the owners decided they would rather remain in the home.