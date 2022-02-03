West Hampstead commercial units and former language school for sale for £4.9m

This former office block with residential planning permission is for sale in Finchley Road - Credit: Google

A West Hampstead property which used to be home to a language school is being sold for just under £5 million.

The freehold on the former commercial premises at 551-557 Finchley Road is being marketed with planning permission for homes for £4.9 million.

The property is situated adjacent to Fortune Green Road and opposite Platt's Lane is touted as an "attractive mixed-use residential led development opportunity".

The 14,391 sq ft building comprises four interconnecting terraced buildings arranged over lower ground, ground and three upper floors previously occupied by Hampstead School of English.

Planning permission has been granted by Camden Council for the conversion, extension and new build of a mansard roof to create 15 residential apartments and three ground floor units.

The currently vacant unit can include seven one-beds, six two-bed and two three-bed apartments.

Ten of the homes have private outside space.

There is potential for alternative uses, but these are subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

The building is being marketed by Estate Office on www.rightmove.co.uk