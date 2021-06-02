Home of the week: Former aircraft factory in Cricklewood for sale following conversion into penthouse and workspaces

Published: 11:48 AM June 2, 2021

Contemporary industrial interiors in the penthouse, which is above the building's offices - Credit: Savills

Wotton Works, Cricklewood, NW2

£6,500,000

Part of the living area in the Wotton Works penthouse - Credit: Savills





This former aircraft factory retains an industrial aesthetic, which combines with sublime finishes in the penthouse, to create a totally unique building.

The kitchen and dining area is open, bright and spacious - Credit: Savills



It has a gated entrance with private drive, leading into a triple-height atrium.

Natural light and plants enhance the secluded outside area - Credit: Savills



The ground floor has open-plan offices, desirable amenity space, and off-street parking within a landscaped internal courtyard.

The industrial aesthetic in this former factory includes exposed steel beams, and there are three separate commercial spaces - Credit: Savills



Savills

020 7472 5000, savills.com

Off-street parking is within a landscaped, internal courtyard - Credit: Savills



