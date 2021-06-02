Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Home of the week: Former aircraft factory in Cricklewood for sale following conversion into penthouse and workspaces

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 11:48 AM June 2, 2021   
penthouse

Contemporary industrial interiors in the penthouse, which is above the building's offices - Credit: Savills

Wotton Works, Cricklewood, NW2

£6,500,000

living penthouse

Part of the living area in the Wotton Works penthouse - Credit: Savills


This former aircraft factory retains an industrial aesthetic, which combines with sublime finishes in the penthouse, to create a totally unique building.

kitchen dining

The kitchen and dining area is open, bright and spacious - Credit: Savills


It has a gated entrance with private drive, leading into a triple-height atrium.

outside area

Natural light and plants enhance the secluded outside area - Credit: Savills


The ground floor has open-plan offices, desirable amenity space, and off-street parking within a landscaped internal courtyard.

former factory industrial aesthetic

The industrial aesthetic in this former factory includes exposed steel beams, and there are three separate commercial spaces - Credit: Savills


Savills
020 7472 5000, savills.com

off-street parking

Off-street parking is within a landscaped, internal courtyard - Credit: Savills


Property of the Week
London

