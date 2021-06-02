Home of the week: Former aircraft factory in Cricklewood for sale following conversion into penthouse and workspaces
Property Writer
Published: 11:48 AM June 2, 2021
- Credit: Savills
Wotton Works, Cricklewood, NW2
£6,500,000
This former aircraft factory retains an industrial aesthetic, which combines with sublime finishes in the penthouse, to create a totally unique building.
It has a gated entrance with private drive, leading into a triple-height atrium.
The ground floor has open-plan offices, desirable amenity space, and off-street parking within a landscaped internal courtyard.
Savills
020 7472 5000, savills.com
