Home of the week: Loft-style apartment converted from Victorian school building in Highgate Hill
Published: 5:51 PM April 27, 2021
This loft-style duplex apartment, converted from an old Victorian school building, features an impressive reception area and direct access to a private, landscaped garden.
The two double bedroom flat has high ceilings, large original windows, and an abundance of light which works well with the exposed brick and beams.
The private, landscaped garden has built-in seating and a water feature.
The Academy is well situated for access to the local Tube and shopping facilities, and has the amenities of Highgate Village at the top of the hill, including Waterlow Park.
Dexters Highgate, 020 8545 8584, dexters.co.uk
