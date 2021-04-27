Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Home of the week: Loft-style apartment converted from Victorian school building in Highgate Hill

Published: 5:51 PM April 27, 2021   
Highgate Hill apartment conversion in Victorian building

This Highgate Hill apartment is in a former Victorian school building - Credit: Dexters

reception space

The sense of space in this reception area is impressive - Credit: Dexters


This loft-style duplex apartment, converted from an old Victorian school building, features an impressive reception area and direct access to a private, landscaped garden.

High ceilings large windows

Large windows and high ceilings are a key feature of this duplex apartment - Credit: Dexters


The two double bedroom flat has high ceilings, large original windows, and an abundance of light which works well with the exposed brick and beams.

doors garden living area

Doors open directly onto the landscaped garden from the living area - Credit: Dexters


The private, landscaped garden has built-in seating and a water feature.

Private landscaped garden

The private, landscaped garden - Credit: Dexters


The Academy is well situated for access to the local Tube and shopping facilities, and has the amenities of Highgate Village at the top of the hill, including Waterlow Park.

Exposed brick and beams

This duplex apartment has exposed brick and beams - Credit: Dexters


Dexters Highgate, 020 8545 8584, dexters.co.uk

