Home of the week: Loft-style apartment converted from Victorian school building in Highgate Hill

Published: 5:51 PM April 27, 2021

This Highgate Hill apartment is in a former Victorian school building - Credit: Dexters

The sense of space in this reception area is impressive - Credit: Dexters





This loft-style duplex apartment, converted from an old Victorian school building, features an impressive reception area and direct access to a private, landscaped garden.

Large windows and high ceilings are a key feature of this duplex apartment - Credit: Dexters



The two double bedroom flat has high ceilings, large original windows, and an abundance of light which works well with the exposed brick and beams.

Doors open directly onto the landscaped garden from the living area - Credit: Dexters



The private, landscaped garden has built-in seating and a water feature.

The private, landscaped garden - Credit: Dexters



The Academy is well situated for access to the local Tube and shopping facilities, and has the amenities of Highgate Village at the top of the hill, including Waterlow Park.

This duplex apartment has exposed brick and beams - Credit: Dexters





