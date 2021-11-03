Home of the week: Four bedroom duplex in period Hampstead house available for rent

This flat in Frognal Gardens has an English Heritage Blue Plaque, which states that actor Alastair Sim lived there from 1953 to 1975 - Credit: Dexters

Frognal Gardens, Hampstead, NW3

£1,269 pw / £5,499 pcm

A Hampstead flat once lived in by actor Alastair Sim, who played Scrooge in the 1951 movie based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, is available to rent through Dexters.

This beautifully presented four bedroom, two bathroom apartment bears a British Heritage blue plaque, which says he lived there from 1953 to 1975.

