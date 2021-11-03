Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the week: Four bedroom duplex in period Hampstead house available for rent

Published: 1:08 PM November 3, 2021
apartment

This flat in Frognal Gardens has an English Heritage Blue Plaque, which states that actor Alastair Sim lived there from 1953 to 1975 - Credit: Dexters

Frognal Gardens, Hampstead, NW3

£1,269 pw / £5,499 pcm

lounge

This four bedroom, two bathroom apartment is arranged over the second and third floors of this period house - Credit: Dexters

reception

This duplex has a large reception - Credit: Dexters

A Hampstead flat once lived in by actor Alastair Sim, who played Scrooge in the 1951 movie based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, is available to rent through Dexters.

bedroom

This bedroom has plenty of built-in storage space - Credit: Dexters

quiet road near shops and restaurants

This apartment is in a quiet residential road near Hampstead Village's excellent shops and restaurants - Credit: Dexters


This beautifully presented four bedroom, two bathroom apartment bears a British Heritage blue plaque, which says he lived there from 1953 to 1975.

kitchen

The apartment has an eat-in kitchen - Credit: Dexters

bathroom

One of the two bathrooms - Credit: Dexters

Dexters Hampstead,
020 7433 0274, dexters.co.uk

communal garden

There's access to a well tended communal garden - Credit: Dexters


