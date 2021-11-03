Home of the week: Four bedroom duplex in period Hampstead house available for rent
Published: 1:08 PM November 3, 2021
Frognal Gardens, Hampstead, NW3
£1,269 pw / £5,499 pcm
A Hampstead flat once lived in by actor Alastair Sim, who played Scrooge in the 1951 movie based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, is available to rent through Dexters.
This beautifully presented four bedroom, two bathroom apartment bears a British Heritage blue plaque, which says he lived there from 1953 to 1975.
