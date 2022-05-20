Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Five bedrooms, utterly charming and in Muswell Hill

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 7:58 AM May 20, 2022
front exterior

Collingwood Avenue is within walking distance of Muswell Hill Broadway - Credit: Dexters

Collingwood Avenue, Muswell Hill, N10

£2,000,000

reception room

The benefits of high ceilings are evident in this tastefully decorated reception room - Credit: Dexters

reception room

A spacious and bright reception room - Credit: Dexters

This five bedroom, end terraced, red brick Edwardian family home successfully blends modern and period features, which adds to its natural character and charm.

Its modern decorative finish fuses with period features such as a fireplace, high ceilings and sash windows.

bedroom

This bedroom offers both period features such as a fireplace, and modern decor, including wood flooring - Credit: Dexters

bedroom

One of the five bedrooms, where large windows let in plenty of natural light - Credit: Dexters

As well as the two reception rooms, this property benefits from two bathrooms, a ground floor guest WC and utility room.

kitchen

The bright and modern kitchen has character - Credit: Dexters

Collingwood Avenue is ideally located for those wanting to be in the catchment for Fortismere Secondary School, and perfectly positioned for those looking for a tranquil environment but with the benefit of being within walking distance of Muswell Hill Broadway.

garden

The rear view of the property from the garden, which has a patio - Credit: Dexters

Dexters Estate Agents

Most Read

  1. 1 First Muslim lord mayor of Westminster announced
  2. 2 CCTV footage released as family pay tribute to 'loving son' Olsi
  3. 3 Community joy as Murphy's Yard application withdrawn
  1. 4 Toff's of Muswell Hill celebrates Fish and Chips Day with 50 free glasses of fizz
  2. 5 Duke's Head noise complaints committee hearing
  3. 6 Floating park between Camden Town and King's Cross
  4. 7 Hampstead nursery slams church over impending eviction
  5. 8 Man files complaint following 'unlawful arrest' by police officers
  6. 9 Barnet: Two men charged following fatal High Road stabbing
  7. 10 Camden, Westminster raids as 14 arrested in sex trafficking warrants

 Muswell Hill Broadway, N10 1DJ

 tel 020 8444 2388, dexters.co.uk

London
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News

Don't Miss

Murdered man identified as Olsi Kuka

London Live News

Barnet: Three arrested as victim of fatal stabbing named

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A woman passing a mural of a frontline worker in Dublin

London Live News

Covid-19: Hospital admissions and bed occupancy continue to fall

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill crash

London Live News

Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill collision

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
police tape near a scene of a suspected crime.

London Live News

Man in his 30s stabbed to death

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon