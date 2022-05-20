Five bedrooms, utterly charming and in Muswell Hill

Collingwood Avenue is within walking distance of Muswell Hill Broadway - Credit: Dexters

Collingwood Avenue, Muswell Hill, N10

£2,000,000

The benefits of high ceilings are evident in this tastefully decorated reception room - Credit: Dexters

A spacious and bright reception room - Credit: Dexters

This five bedroom, end terraced, red brick Edwardian family home successfully blends modern and period features, which adds to its natural character and charm.

Its modern decorative finish fuses with period features such as a fireplace, high ceilings and sash windows.

This bedroom offers both period features such as a fireplace, and modern decor, including wood flooring - Credit: Dexters

One of the five bedrooms, where large windows let in plenty of natural light - Credit: Dexters

As well as the two reception rooms, this property benefits from two bathrooms, a ground floor guest WC and utility room.

The bright and modern kitchen has character - Credit: Dexters

Collingwood Avenue is ideally located for those wanting to be in the catchment for Fortismere Secondary School, and perfectly positioned for those looking for a tranquil environment but with the benefit of being within walking distance of Muswell Hill Broadway.

The rear view of the property from the garden, which has a patio - Credit: Dexters

Dexters Estate Agents

Muswell Hill Broadway, N10 1DJ

tel 020 8444 2388, dexters.co.uk