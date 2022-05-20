Five bedrooms, utterly charming and in Muswell Hill
Property Writer
- Credit: Dexters
Collingwood Avenue, Muswell Hill, N10
£2,000,000
This five bedroom, end terraced, red brick Edwardian family home successfully blends modern and period features, which adds to its natural character and charm.
Its modern decorative finish fuses with period features such as a fireplace, high ceilings and sash windows.
As well as the two reception rooms, this property benefits from two bathrooms, a ground floor guest WC and utility room.
Collingwood Avenue is ideally located for those wanting to be in the catchment for Fortismere Secondary School, and perfectly positioned for those looking for a tranquil environment but with the benefit of being within walking distance of Muswell Hill Broadway.
Dexters Estate Agents
Most Read
- 1 First Muslim lord mayor of Westminster announced
- 2 CCTV footage released as family pay tribute to 'loving son' Olsi
- 3 Community joy as Murphy's Yard application withdrawn
- 4 Toff's of Muswell Hill celebrates Fish and Chips Day with 50 free glasses of fizz
- 5 Duke's Head noise complaints committee hearing
- 6 Floating park between Camden Town and King's Cross
- 7 Hampstead nursery slams church over impending eviction
- 8 Man files complaint following 'unlawful arrest' by police officers
- 9 Barnet: Two men charged following fatal High Road stabbing
- 10 Camden, Westminster raids as 14 arrested in sex trafficking warrants
Muswell Hill Broadway, N10 1DJ
tel 020 8444 2388, dexters.co.uk