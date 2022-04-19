Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Home of the week: Five bedroom Georgian house with garden near Highgate Village

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 5:29 PM April 19, 2022
Georgian

Two Georgian houses have been combined to form this fine home, dating to back to circa 1811, in North Hill, conveniently located for Highgate village and Kenwood - Credit: Dexters

North Hill, Highgate N6

£2,850,000

With five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms, this pair of early Georgian Grade II Listed houses are combined to form one residence with a large rear garden.

gardens

The gardens include a pond, mature plants and seating areas - Credit: Dexters


Dating to back to circa 1811, ‘Prospect Terrace’ is located on the elevated section of North Hill and therefore convenient for access to the village, Highgate tube station and towards Kenwood.

conservatory

The summer room looks out over the landscaped rear gardens - Credit: Dexters

On the ground floor,  this home includes two large interconnecting reception areas, study, kitchen, utility room and a conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

kitchen separate utility

The kitchen is on the ground floor, and there's a separate utility - Credit: Dexters

The principal suite on the first floor has access to a roof terrace. It also has a marble bathroom and personal study/salon/nursery.

reception

One of the three reception rooms - Credit: Dexters

On the upper floors there are three further bedrooms, with an en-suite shower room and family bathroom.

dining room

The dining room adjoins the lounge, and is next to the kitchen - Credit: Dexters

Externally there is a double width garden, beautifully landscaped with an array of mature plants, seating areas, Carp pond and westerly aspect, ideal for the afternoon sun.

Most Read

  1. 1 O2 Centre redevelopment proposals dominate West Hampstead hustings
  2. 2 Help identify man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus
  3. 3 Local elections 2022: Barnet parties set out their stalls
  1. 4 10 singalong songs as James and The Charlatans head to Kenwood
  2. 5 'Communication doesn’t always have to involve words'
  3. 6 Menu calories labelling: ‘A policy plucked from the eating disorder playbook’
  4. 7 London local elections 2022: parties race to address cost of living crisis
  5. 8 Haringey Council elections: How do the parties compare?
  6. 9 The 47th: Trump grotesquely brought to life
  7. 10 Hugh Dennis goes back to school for music and comedy fundraiser

Dexters, 35 Highgate High Street, Highgate N6 5JT

t: 020 8545 8584

w: dexters.co.uk

London

Don't Miss

Crouch End actor Josette Simon plays Angela Regan QC in Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal which starts on April 15

TV

All rise for Crouch End actor Josette Simon

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Tom Walter, who runs The Piano House in Abbey Road

Piano shop owner wins 'against all odds' after being taken to court

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Former North London nurse Mabel Scanlon

Investigations | Special Report

Was this NHS heroine killed by asbestos from a north London hospital?

Charles Thomson

person
Giant interactive chocolate eggs have been put up in Islington Square for Easter

Easter

5 family-friendly outings to try in north London this Easter

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon