Home of the week: Five bedroom Georgian house with garden near Highgate Village

Two Georgian houses have been combined to form this fine home, dating to back to circa 1811, in North Hill, conveniently located for Highgate village and Kenwood - Credit: Dexters

North Hill, Highgate N6

£2,850,000

With five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms, this pair of early Georgian Grade II Listed houses are combined to form one residence with a large rear garden.

The gardens include a pond, mature plants and seating areas - Credit: Dexters



Dating to back to circa 1811, ‘Prospect Terrace’ is located on the elevated section of North Hill and therefore convenient for access to the village, Highgate tube station and towards Kenwood.

The summer room looks out over the landscaped rear gardens - Credit: Dexters

On the ground floor, this home includes two large interconnecting reception areas, study, kitchen, utility room and a conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

The kitchen is on the ground floor, and there's a separate utility - Credit: Dexters

The principal suite on the first floor has access to a roof terrace. It also has a marble bathroom and personal study/salon/nursery.

One of the three reception rooms - Credit: Dexters

On the upper floors there are three further bedrooms, with an en-suite shower room and family bathroom.

The dining room adjoins the lounge, and is next to the kitchen - Credit: Dexters

Externally there is a double width garden, beautifully landscaped with an array of mature plants, seating areas, Carp pond and westerly aspect, ideal for the afternoon sun.

Dexters, 35 Highgate High Street, Highgate N6 5JT

t: 020 8545 8584

w: dexters.co.uk