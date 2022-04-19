Home of the week: Five bedroom Georgian house with garden near Highgate Village
Property Writer
- Credit: Dexters
North Hill, Highgate N6
£2,850,000
With five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms, this pair of early Georgian Grade II Listed houses are combined to form one residence with a large rear garden.
Dating to back to circa 1811, ‘Prospect Terrace’ is located on the elevated section of North Hill and therefore convenient for access to the village, Highgate tube station and towards Kenwood.
On the ground floor, this home includes two large interconnecting reception areas, study, kitchen, utility room and a conservatory overlooking the rear garden.
The principal suite on the first floor has access to a roof terrace. It also has a marble bathroom and personal study/salon/nursery.
On the upper floors there are three further bedrooms, with an en-suite shower room and family bathroom.
Externally there is a double width garden, beautifully landscaped with an array of mature plants, seating areas, Carp pond and westerly aspect, ideal for the afternoon sun.
Most Read
- 1 O2 Centre redevelopment proposals dominate West Hampstead hustings
- 2 Help identify man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus
- 3 Local elections 2022: Barnet parties set out their stalls
- 4 10 singalong songs as James and The Charlatans head to Kenwood
- 5 'Communication doesn’t always have to involve words'
- 6 Menu calories labelling: ‘A policy plucked from the eating disorder playbook’
- 7 London local elections 2022: parties race to address cost of living crisis
- 8 Haringey Council elections: How do the parties compare?
- 9 The 47th: Trump grotesquely brought to life
- 10 Hugh Dennis goes back to school for music and comedy fundraiser
Dexters, 35 Highgate High Street, Highgate N6 5JT
t: 020 8545 8584