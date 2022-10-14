Hornsey Town Hall developer markets nine apartments
- Credit: FEC
Nine luxury apartments are being sold within a gated community in Crouch End with prices starting at just under £455,000.
International developer Far East Consortium (FEC) has launched the Ruby Mews apartments, a community within the grounds of the Grade II listed Hornsey Town Hall.
FEC was granted planning permission in 2017 to construct 146 homes – 11 of which would be affordable – and a hotel, despite local opposition.
The Mews is made up of studios, and one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes that have either a private balcony, a large terrace or a private garden.
The flats have chevron timber flooring, Terrazzo-inspired worktops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Prices for the apartments start from £454,950 for a studio, £494,950 for a one-bedroom and £629,950 for a two-bedroom.
They are available on the governments Help to Buy initiative, although applications must be submitted by October 31.
FEC says the former town hall will be the "ideal destination to live, work and play".
A new arts centre is planned, along with flexible workspaces, restaurants, cafes and a rooftop bar.