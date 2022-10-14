Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Hornsey Town Hall developer markets nine apartments

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 8:46 AM October 14, 2022
Ruby Mews apartment interior

Ruby Mews apartment interior - Credit: FEC

Nine luxury apartments are being sold within a gated community in Crouch End with prices starting at just under £455,000.

International developer Far East Consortium (FEC) has launched the Ruby Mews apartments, a community within the grounds of the Grade II listed Hornsey Town Hall.

FEC was granted planning permission in 2017 to construct 146 homes – 11 of which would be affordable – and a hotel, despite local opposition.

The Mews is made up of studios, and one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes that have either a private balcony, a large terrace or a private garden.

The flats have chevron timber flooring, Terrazzo-inspired worktops and floor-to-ceiling windows. 

Ruby Mews sits within a gated community with prices starting at £454,950 for a studio

Ruby Mews sits within a gated community with prices starting at £454,950 for a studio - Credit: FEC

Prices for the apartments start from £454,950 for a studio, £494,950 for a one-bedroom and £629,950 for a two-bedroom.

They are available on the governments Help to Buy initiative, although applications must be submitted by October 31.

FEC says the former town hall will be the "ideal destination to live, work and play".

Hornsey Town Hall Arts Centre

A computer-generated image of what the Hornsey Town Hall Arts Centre may look like when finished - Credit: The TIME + SPACE Co.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Let's go to The Winchester': Highgate pub reopens
  2. 2 Increased age of eligibility for 60-plus photo card being considered by TfL
  3. 3 Arteta: Not a coincidence Arsenal ended Bodo/Glimt winning run
  1. 4 Committee hearing imminent over William IV pub in Hampstead
  2. 5 Swiss Cottage primary pupils contribute to new playground design
  3. 6 'Raucous Suede rock Camden's Electric Ballroom'
  4. 7 Paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting eight girls on buses
  5. 8 Businesses mull lawsuit after glitch blocks websites across north London
  6. 9 Petition launched to save primary school in Gospel Oak from closure
  7. 10 Lloris wants Tottenham to 'stay in position' before World Cup break

A new arts centre is planned, along with flexible workspaces, restaurants, cafes and a rooftop bar.

Visit www.hornsey-townhall.co.uk

Crouch End News
Haringey News
North London News

Don't Miss

Pink on stage at the LG Arena, Birmingham in 2013

Pink to headline London festival show

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Diners buying a regular priced entree on opening day will get free guac while stocks last

Food and Drink

Chipotle West Hampstead opens with free guacamole

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Jaren Ziegler (17) with his BBC Young Musician of the Year Award outside UCS. 04.10.22.

Music

Hampstead pupil through to BBC Young Musician final

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
The view over London Zoo from Primrose Hill

ZSL London Zoo

Endangered bird recaptured in Camden after escaping London Zoo

Lucas Cumiskey

Logo Icon