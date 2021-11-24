Home of the week: Family house with lovely garden for sale in Highgate Village
November 24, 2021
- Credit: Dexters
Highgate Hill, Highgate, N6
£4,000,000
This grade II*-listed Queen Anne family house is in Highgate Village, opposite Waterlow Park.
Original period features include an individually listed ceiling in the drawing room.
There are five bedrooms and two marble bathrooms.
The rear garden is ideal for parties and children, and as well as a secluded courtyard patio, it has a wildlife area.
Dexters Highgate, tel 020 8545 8584, dexters.co.uk