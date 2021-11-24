Home of the week: Family house with lovely garden for sale in Highgate Village

This four bedroom house has a classic interior, and garden with pergola and tree house - Credit: Dexters

Highgate Hill, Highgate, N6

£4,000,000

This grade II*-listed Queen Anne family house is in Highgate Village, opposite Waterlow Park.

The drawing room is one of three receptions, and it has a listed ceiling. The property's many period features also include panelling and window shutters - Credit: Dexters

This reception room has large windows and wooden floors - Credit: Dexters

Original period features include an individually listed ceiling in the drawing room.

There are five bedrooms and two marble bathrooms.

This reception room has garden access - Credit: Dexters



The rear garden is ideal for parties and children, and as well as a secluded courtyard patio, it has a wildlife area.

The kitchen has a cosy dining area and access to the wine cellar - Credit: Dexters

Dexters Highgate, tel 020 8545 8584, dexters.co.uk