Home of the Week: Five bedroom house with parking and garden for sale in Finchley
Property Writer
Published: 5:09 PM December 1, 2021
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Elm Park Road, Finchley N3
£1,150,000
This five bedroom, four bathroom, two reception rooms period family home is arranged over three floors, and is near Finchley Central Tube station and schools.
This mid-terrace house has high ceilings, working, real marble fireplaces, an Italian kitchen, a cellar, off-street, private parking and an overall living space of approximately 178.5sq m.
Martyn Gerrard, N3 office, tel: Scott Henderson 020 8346 0102, web: martyngerrard.co.uk