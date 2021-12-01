Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the Week: Five bedroom house with parking and garden for sale in Finchley

Published: 5:09 PM December 1, 2021
three floors off-street parking

This five-bedroom, terraced family home is arranged over three floors and has off-street parking - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Elm Park Road, Finchley N3
£1,150,000

landscaped rear garden

The large, landscaped, tiered rear garden has a pergola area - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This five bedroom, four bathroom, two reception rooms period family home is arranged over three floors, and is near Finchley Central Tube station and schools.

living area

The main living space has twin fireplaces - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


living

The property is in a quiet street near great school and transport links - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


This mid-terrace house has high ceilings, working, real marble fireplaces, an Italian kitchen, a cellar, off-street, private parking and an overall living space of approximately 178.5sq m.

kitchen garden room

There's a cosy garden room next to the Italian kitchen - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


high ceilings

High ceilings are a notable feature in the property - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard, N3 office, tel: Scott Henderson 020 8346 0102, web: martyngerrard.co.uk

