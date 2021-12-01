Home of the Week: Five bedroom house with parking and garden for sale in Finchley

This five-bedroom, terraced family home is arranged over three floors and has off-street parking - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Elm Park Road, Finchley N3

£1,150,000

The large, landscaped, tiered rear garden has a pergola area - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This five bedroom, four bathroom, two reception rooms period family home is arranged over three floors, and is near Finchley Central Tube station and schools.

The main living space has twin fireplaces - Credit: Martyn Gerrard





The property is in a quiet street near great school and transport links - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



This mid-terrace house has high ceilings, working, real marble fireplaces, an Italian kitchen, a cellar, off-street, private parking and an overall living space of approximately 178.5sq m.

There's a cosy garden room next to the Italian kitchen - Credit: Martyn Gerrard





High ceilings are a notable feature in the property - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard, N3 office, tel: Scott Henderson 020 8346 0102, web: martyngerrard.co.uk