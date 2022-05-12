Five-bedroom family home for sale in Muswell Hill for £2.75m
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
A rarely available house with five double bedrooms is for sale in Muswell Hill, with an asking price of £2,750,000.
The doubled fronted Edwardian property in Rosebery Road is located close to Muswell Hill Broadway and Alexandra Palace.
The quiet, tree-lined street is full of cherry blossom in the spring, according to the owners.
As well as the bedrooms, this family home also has three bathrooms, four receptions, a kitchen/dining area and a large back garden.
There is also a utility room, a balcony and a large cellar.
A second entrance on the lower ground floor is useful if any children, or adults, are coming home with muddy boots or bikes, given its proximity to Ally Pally and Queen's Wood.
The house also sits in the catchment area of primary schools including Rhodes Avenue Primary School and Our Lady of Muswell Catholic Primary School.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 30s stabbed to death
- 2 Car overturned in Highgate crash
- 3 Tributes paid to Belsize 'man of many talents' who co-founded Abacus school
- 4 New Hampstead eatery offers free East Asian food on opening day
- 5 Court: Disciplinary rules not followed in 'unfair' sacking, lawyer suggests
- 6 Beloved father choked to death on cauliflower after Highgate Care Home 'neglect'
- 7 Teenagers plead not guilty to murder of Finchley Road man
- 8 Camden and Haringey schools nominated for prestigious awards
- 9 Inside the Italian restaurant with a difference coming to Hampstead
- 10 Camden men to remain in custody following organised crime probe
The independent Norfolk House School and Nursery is nearby.
Contact Martyn Gerrard on 0208 442 2141 or visit www.martyngerrard.co.uk