Five-bedroom family home for sale in Muswell Hill for £2.75m

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:03 PM May 12, 2022
'rosebery road reception room

Relax in one of four reception rooms - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

A rarely available house with five double bedrooms is for sale in Muswell Hill, with an asking price of £2,750,000.

The doubled fronted Edwardian property in Rosebery Road is located close to Muswell Hill Broadway and Alexandra Palace. 

A five bedroom family home is for sale in Rosebery Road, Muswell Hill

A five bedroom family home is for sale in Rosebery Road, Muswell Hill - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The quiet, tree-lined street is full of cherry blossom in the spring, according to the owners.

As well as the bedrooms, this family home also has three bathrooms, four receptions, a kitchen/dining area and a large back garden. 

A large sit in Kitchen and dining area

A large sit in Kitchen and dining area - Credit: Martyn Gerard

There is also a utility room, a balcony and a large cellar.

A second entrance on the lower ground floor is useful if any children, or adults, are coming home with muddy boots or bikes, given its proximity to Ally Pally and Queen's Wood.

A lovely back garden comes with the Rosebery Road house for sale

A lovely back garden comes with the Rosebery Road house for sale - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The house also sits in the catchment area of primary schools including  Rhodes Avenue Primary School and Our Lady of Muswell Catholic Primary School.

The independent Norfolk House School and Nursery is nearby. 

Contact Martyn Gerrard on 0208 442 2141 or visit www.martyngerrard.co.uk

