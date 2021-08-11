Home of the week: Four bedroom family flat, within Victorian villa, for sale in Highgate

Highgate West Hill, N6
£2,000,000
Access to the garden is via twin French doors on the upper ground floor
- Credit: Dexters
This impressive four bedroom home is ideal for a family, with a a glorious rear garden, recently fitted kitchen/diner and generous reception rooms.
The kitchen/dining room leads to the garden
- Credit: Dexters
This reception room is on the upper ground floor
- Credit: Dexters
The formal reception room on the first floor has a secluded outlook to the rear
- Credit: Dexters
Perfectly placed just moments from Hampstead Heath, with lovely views from the top floor, it is also near the cafés, independent shops and transport connections of Swains Lane, along with local schools.
The main bedroom with en-suite shower room is on the first floor, and there are three further bedrooms on the top floor, along with another en-suite shower room and the family bathroom
- Credit: Dexters
Dexters Highgate, tel 020 8545 8584, dexters.co.uk
