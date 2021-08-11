Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the week: Four bedroom family flat, within Victorian villa, for sale in Highgate

Published: 5:11 PM August 11, 2021   
Victorian villa entrance hallway

This flat has a large entrance hall, and occupies the majority of a smart Victorian villa - Credit: Dexters

Highgate West Hill, N6

£2,000,000


garden access

Access to the garden is via twin French doors on the upper ground floor - Credit: Dexters

This impressive four bedroom home is ideal for a family, with a a glorious rear garden, recently fitted kitchen/diner and generous reception rooms.

kitchen dining room garden

The kitchen/dining room leads to the garden - Credit: Dexters


reception

This reception room is on the upper ground floor - Credit: Dexters


formal reception

The formal reception room on the first floor has a secluded outlook to the rear - Credit: Dexters

Perfectly placed just moments from Hampstead Heath, with lovely views from the top floor, it is also near the cafés, independent shops and transport connections of Swains Lane, along with local schools.

bedrooms bathrooms

The main bedroom with en-suite shower room is on the first floor, and there are three further bedrooms on the top floor, along with another en-suite shower room and the family bathroom - Credit: Dexters

Dexters Highgate, tel 020 8545 8584, dexters.co.uk

