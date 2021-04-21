Home of the week: Beautifully designed family home for sale in Hampstead Village

Published: 10:48 AM April 21, 2021

This new build residence is set over three floors, discreetly positioned behind a brick and steel facade - Credit: Savills

Bosinney, Gayton Road, Hampstead, NW3

£3,500,000

This property in Bosinney, Gayton Road is part of an oasis of calm - Credit: Savills





This three bedroom new build is beautifully designed.

The outdoor plants help create a relaxing atmosphere - Credit: Savills





It is set over three floors within an oasis of calm, named after architect Philip Bosinney, a character in Hampstead Village’s 19th century author John Galsworthy’s novel, The Forsyte Saga.

This home flows effortlessly, with large and airy contemporary spaces - Credit: Savills





There is a Balinese water garden feature, which includes custom-designed waterfalls.

.

Meticulous attention to detail and ingenious development are key features of this property - Credit: Savills

Savills Hampstead,

020 7472 5000, savills.co.uk

The living area is spacious and bright - Credit: Savills



