Home of the week: Beautifully designed family home for sale in Hampstead Village

Property Writer

Published: 10:48 AM April 21, 2021   
Bosinney, Gayton Road, Hampstead family home for sale

This new build residence is set over three floors, discreetly positioned behind a brick and steel facade - Credit: Savills

Bosinney, Gayton Road, Hampstead, NW3
£3,500,000

for sale, Bosinney, Gayton Road, Hampstead

This property in Bosinney, Gayton Road is part of an oasis of calm - Credit: Savills


This three bedroom new build is beautifully designed.

Greenery, plants,oasis,family home

The outdoor plants help create a relaxing atmosphere - Credit: Savills


It is set over three floors within an oasis of calm, named after architect Philip Bosinney, a character in Hampstead Village’s 19th century author John Galsworthy’s novel, The Forsyte Saga. 

Light and airy living area

This home flows effortlessly, with large and airy contemporary spaces - Credit: Savills


There is a Balinese water garden feature, which includes custom-designed waterfalls.

.

Living area, family home, Hampstead

Meticulous attention to detail and ingenious development are key features of this property - Credit: Savills

Savills Hampstead, 
020 7472 5000, savills.co.uk

Family living, spacious, bright

The living area is spacious and bright - Credit: Savills


You may also want to watch:





