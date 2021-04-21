Home of the week: Beautifully designed family home for sale in Hampstead Village
Property Writer
Published: 10:48 AM April 21, 2021
- Credit: Savills
Bosinney, Gayton Road, Hampstead, NW3
£3,500,000
This three bedroom new build is beautifully designed.
It is set over three floors within an oasis of calm, named after architect Philip Bosinney, a character in Hampstead Village’s 19th century author John Galsworthy’s novel, The Forsyte Saga.
There is a Balinese water garden feature, which includes custom-designed waterfalls.
.
Savills Hampstead,
020 7472 5000, savills.co.uk
