For sale: Edwardian home in East Finchley with south-facing garden

Liz Rippington

Published: 5:55 PM April 13, 2021   
Front exterior view of Baronsmere Road property

This Edwardian home's period features include stained glass sash windows - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Baronsmere Road, N2

£1,675,000

This house is a classic example of Edwardian architecture, featuring a red brick, attractive facade.

living area

The living area has plenty of natural light - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


The property benefits from a garden studio and south-facing garden.

garden decking entertaining friends family

The garden is ideal for entertaining - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Its many period features include high ceilings with decorative plasterwork, original fireplaces and stained glass sash windows.

Bathroom white freestanding bath

The bathroom is bright and airy - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


For further information, contact Chris Fairclough at the East Finchley branch of Martyn Gerrard, tel 020 8883 0077.

garden decking kitchen living area

The living area and kitchen lead through to the garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

decking outside plants

The outside space is pleasantly practical - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


