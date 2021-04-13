For sale: Edwardian home in East Finchley with south-facing garden
Published: 5:55 PM April 13, 2021
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Baronsmere Road, N2
£1,675,000
This house is a classic example of Edwardian architecture, featuring a red brick, attractive facade.
The property benefits from a garden studio and south-facing garden.
Its many period features include high ceilings with decorative plasterwork, original fireplaces and stained glass sash windows.
For further information, contact Chris Fairclough at the East Finchley branch of Martyn Gerrard, tel 020 8883 0077.
