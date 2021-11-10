Home of the week: Lovely period home for sale in Crouch End has a south-facing garden
Property Writer
Published: 5:08 PM November 10, 2021
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Shaftesbury Road,
Crouch End, N8
£1,400,000
This red-bricked Edwardian semi-detached home retains many original period features.
Set over four floors, it comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms, through dual reception, cellar, utility room and fitted wardrobes.
The kitchen/diner leads directly to the south-facing garden.
Martyn Gerrard, Crouch End
tel Dario Esposito 020 8348 5135, martyngerrard.co.uk