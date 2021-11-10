Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the week: Lovely period home for sale in Crouch End has a south-facing garden

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 5:08 PM November 10, 2021
cellar

This semi-detached home is arranged over four floors, and has a cellar - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Shaftesbury Road, 
Crouch End, N8

£1,400,000

reception

One of the property's benefits is a through dual reception - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

walk to the shops

This 189.5sqm property is a short walk from Stroud Green's high street shops and Crouch End Broadway - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This red-bricked Edwardian semi-detached home retains many original period features.

kitchen diner garden

The kitchen/diner leads directly to the south-facing garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


Set over four floors, it comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms, through dual reception, cellar, utility room and fitted wardrobes.

bedroom

There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including an en-suite - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


The kitchen/diner leads directly to the south-facing garden.

storage fitted wardrobes

Fitted wardrobes feature in this property - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard, Crouch End
tel Dario Esposito 020 8348 5135, martyngerrard.co.uk




