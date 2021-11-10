Home of the week: Lovely period home for sale in Crouch End has a south-facing garden

This semi-detached home is arranged over four floors, and has a cellar - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Shaftesbury Road,

Crouch End, N8

£1,400,000

One of the property's benefits is a through dual reception - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This 189.5sqm property is a short walk from Stroud Green's high street shops and Crouch End Broadway - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This red-bricked Edwardian semi-detached home retains many original period features.

The kitchen/diner leads directly to the south-facing garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



Set over four floors, it comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms, through dual reception, cellar, utility room and fitted wardrobes.

There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including an en-suite - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



The kitchen/diner leads directly to the south-facing garden.

Fitted wardrobes feature in this property - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard, Crouch End

tel Dario Esposito 020 8348 5135, martyngerrard.co.uk











