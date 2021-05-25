Home of the week: Four bedroom Edwardian terrace family home for sale in Finchley

Published: 6:00 PM May 25, 2021

This four bedroom period property with contemporary interior is near Finchley Central Tube station and Victoria Park - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Claverley Grove, Finchley, N3

£1,100,000





The open plan kitchen entertainment area has bi-fold doors to the sun trap garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard





This charming Edwardian terrace family home has four bedrooms and a south-facing garden.





The property is a stylish blend of period and contemporary features - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



Period character features include high ceilings and large rooms. The heart of this home is the kitchen entertaining space that opens onto the garden.





The kitchen dining area has underfloor heating - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



Victoria Park, shops and Finchley Central Tube station (Northern Line) are all nearby.

The bedrooms are generously sized - Credit: Martyn Gerrard





Martyn Gerrard, 0208 346 0102, martyngerrard.co.uk