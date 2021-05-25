Home of the week: Four bedroom Edwardian terrace family home for sale in Finchley
Published: 6:00 PM May 25, 2021
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Claverley Grove, Finchley, N3
£1,100,000
This charming Edwardian terrace family home has four bedrooms and a south-facing garden.
Period character features include high ceilings and large rooms. The heart of this home is the kitchen entertaining space that opens onto the garden.
Victoria Park, shops and Finchley Central Tube station (Northern Line) are all nearby.
Martyn Gerrard, 0208 346 0102, martyngerrard.co.uk
