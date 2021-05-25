Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Home of the week: Four bedroom Edwardian terrace family home for sale in Finchley

Published: 6:00 PM May 25, 2021   
period contemporary

This four bedroom period property with contemporary interior is near Finchley Central Tube station and Victoria Park - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Claverley Grove, Finchley, N3
£1,100,000


open plan kitchen entertainment garden

The open plan kitchen entertainment area has bi-fold doors to the sun trap garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


This charming Edwardian terrace family home has four bedrooms and a south-facing garden.


bedroom windows

The property is a stylish blend of period and contemporary features - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


Period character features include high ceilings and large rooms. The heart of this home is the kitchen entertaining space that opens onto the garden.


kitchen dining underfloor heating

The kitchen dining area has underfloor heating - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


Victoria Park, shops and Finchley Central Tube station (Northern Line) are all nearby.

bedroom

The bedrooms are generously sized - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


Martyn Gerrard, 0208 346 0102, martyngerrard.co.uk 

Victoria Park
London

