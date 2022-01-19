Home of the week: Beautifully designed, four bedroom mews house for sale in South Hampstead
- Credit: Dexters
Wavel Mews, NW6
£1,895,000
This detached mews house is in a quiet residential turning in the South Hampstead Conservation Area.
The property has been enhanced by the present owners to a high standard. Beautifully presented, it has been thoughtfully designed, is offered in excellent decorative condition and is ready to move into.
There are four good-size bedrooms with two en-suites and a family shower room, and a bright and spacious open plan kitchen/diner with an abundance of light.
The well-kept patio/garden is set to the rear of the house, is a great sun trap and pleasantly private. The house also has an integral garage.
It also has a utility room and is near West Hampstead - with all its shops, bars, cafes and restaurants.
South Hampstead is a quiet area, and its popular streets offer red brick Victorian mansion blocks and houses with traditional features.
It is between West Hampstead and St Johns Wood, and nearby transport links include West Hampstead Jubilee Line, London Overground and Thameslink.
Dexters West Hampstead,
t: 020 7644 9300, w: dexters.co.uk