Home of the week: Beautifully designed, four bedroom mews house for sale in South Hampstead

Wavel Mews, NW6

£1,895,000

This detached mews house is in a quiet residential turning in the South Hampstead Conservation Area.

The open plan living area is bright and spacious - Credit: Dexters

The property has been enhanced by the present owners to a high standard. Beautifully presented, it has been thoughtfully designed, is offered in excellent decorative condition and is ready to move into.

Two of the four bedrooms have en-suites - Credit: Dexters

There are four good-size bedrooms with two en-suites and a family shower room, and a bright and spacious open plan kitchen/diner with an abundance of light.

The contemporary, well designed kitchen - Credit: Dexters

The well-kept patio/garden is set to the rear of the house, is a great sun trap and pleasantly private. The house also has an integral garage.

The patio offers a pleasant space for outdoor dining - Credit: Dexters





This carefully crafted outdoor space is ideal for relaxing - Credit: Dexters

It also has a utility room and is near West Hampstead - with all its shops, bars, cafes and restaurants.

South Hampstead is a quiet area, and its popular streets offer red brick Victorian mansion blocks and houses with traditional features.

It is between West Hampstead and St Johns Wood, and nearby transport links include West Hampstead Jubilee Line, London Overground and Thameslink.

Dexters West Hampstead,

t: 020 7644 9300, w: dexters.co.uk