Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Home of the week: Beautifully designed, four bedroom mews house for sale in South Hampstead

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 2:05 PM January 19, 2022
garden

The stylish rear garden/patio is a discreet retreat - Credit: Dexters

Wavel Mews, NW6

£1,895,000

This detached mews house is in a quiet residential turning in the South Hampstead Conservation Area.

living area

The open plan living area is bright and spacious - Credit: Dexters

The property has been enhanced by the present owners to a high standard. Beautifully presented, it has been thoughtfully designed, is offered in excellent decorative condition and is ready to move into.

bedroom

Two of the four bedrooms have en-suites - Credit: Dexters

There are four good-size bedrooms with two en-suites and a family shower room, and a bright and spacious open plan kitchen/diner with an abundance of light.

kitchen

The contemporary, well designed kitchen - Credit: Dexters

The well-kept patio/garden  is set to the rear of the house, is a great sun trap and pleasantly private. The house also has an integral garage.

patio

The patio offers a pleasant space for outdoor dining - Credit: Dexters


garden

This carefully crafted outdoor space is ideal for relaxing - Credit: Dexters

It also has  a utility room and is near West Hampstead - with all its shops, bars, cafes and restaurants.

Most Read

  1. 1 The man who wants to put trains among the trees from Muswell Hill to Highgate
  2. 2 Cops swoop on cannabis farm rumoured to be 'largest ever' busted in Haringey
  3. 3 Highgate pub gets the go-ahead to reopen
  1. 4 Landlord scales back 40% rent rise - but it is too late for some tenants
  2. 5 Ricky Gervais behind new benches for people grieving to 'talk and reflect'
  3. 6 Could Adama Traore be on his way to Tottenham?
  4. 7 Covid patient numbers levelling out after Christmas rise, data suggests
  5. 8 Discover north London’s ‘lost’ synagogue
  6. 9 'Ruining our vibe': Muswell Hill coffee shop divides community opinion
  7. 10 Aldi tight-lipped about potential Finchley Road store at O2 Centre site

South Hampstead is a quiet area, and its popular streets offer red brick Victorian mansion blocks and houses with traditional features.

It is between West Hampstead and St Johns Wood, and nearby transport links include West Hampstead Jubilee Line, London Overground and Thameslink.

Dexters West Hampstead, 
t: 020 7644 9300, w: dexters.co.uk

London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

flipped car finchley

London Live News

Overturned car in East Finchley following reported collision

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Image of Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) purchase in Heath Street, Hampstead

Hampstead retail site snapped up for £7m by property firm

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during the Carabao Cup Semi Final against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

'Conte's case for a Tottenham Hotspur spending spree'

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Gosden, who vanished from his home in Doncaster in 2007 after buying a one-way ticket to King's Cross

London Live News

Two arrested over disappearance of boy who bought King’s Cross train ticket

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon