Home of the Week: Fantastic renovated, extended family home for sale in Highgate

Property Writer

Published: 10:36 AM July 14, 2021   
hill views detached house six bedrooms

This detached, six-bedroom house is at the top of a hill and has amazing views. It is near Swains Lane, Highgate High Street, Waterlow Park and Hampstead Heath. - Credit: Savills

Merton Lane, Highgate N6

£6,450,000

This handsome Highgate home offers both presence and heritage.


gardens parking

The front and rear gardens are set in approx 0.25 acre and there's parking for four to five vehicles. - Credit: Savills


Merton House on Merton Lane has been in the same family ownership since 1996, and was fully renovated and extended in 2015.


windows natural light

The rooms are flooded with natural light. - Credit: Savills


Clever use of roof lights allows natural light to flood in, while the property is south-facing and most rooms have windows on at least two sides.


bedrooms bathrooms receptions

This property has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms. - Credit: Savills


This home has elegant and flexible reception space, a large family kitchen, home office and six bedrooms.


dining room entertainment

The reception spaces are flexible for entertainment. - Credit: Savills


Savills Hampstead, tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com


renovation kitchen refurbishment extensions

A large renovation programme in 2015 included a comprehensive refurbishment and various extensions. - Credit: Savills


London

