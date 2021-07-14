Home of the Week: Fantastic renovated, extended family home for sale in Highgate

Published: 10:36 AM July 14, 2021

This detached, six-bedroom house is at the top of a hill and has amazing views. It is near Swains Lane, Highgate High Street, Waterlow Park and Hampstead Heath. - Credit: Savills

Merton Lane, Highgate N6

£6,450,000

This handsome Highgate home offers both presence and heritage.





The front and rear gardens are set in approx 0.25 acre and there's parking for four to five vehicles. - Credit: Savills



Merton House on Merton Lane has been in the same family ownership since 1996, and was fully renovated and extended in 2015.





The rooms are flooded with natural light. - Credit: Savills



Clever use of roof lights allows natural light to flood in, while the property is south-facing and most rooms have windows on at least two sides.





This property has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms. - Credit: Savills





This home has elegant and flexible reception space, a large family kitchen, home office and six bedrooms.





The reception spaces are flexible for entertainment. - Credit: Savills





Savills Hampstead, tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com





A large renovation programme in 2015 included a comprehensive refurbishment and various extensions. - Credit: Savills



