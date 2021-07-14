Home of the Week: Fantastic renovated, extended family home for sale in Highgate
Published: 10:36 AM July 14, 2021
Merton Lane, Highgate N6
£6,450,000
This handsome Highgate home offers both presence and heritage.
Merton House on Merton Lane has been in the same family ownership since 1996, and was fully renovated and extended in 2015.
Clever use of roof lights allows natural light to flood in, while the property is south-facing and most rooms have windows on at least two sides.
This home has elegant and flexible reception space, a large family kitchen, home office and six bedrooms.
Savills Hampstead, tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com
