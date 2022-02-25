The Clock N8 is situated in the Broadway, Crouch End, serving what the Rightmove ad describes as "modern British cuisine" - Credit: Google

The popular Crouch End restaurant The Clock N8 is up for sale, with a current asking price of £95,000.

Situated in the heart of the Broadway, the restaurant opened in 2019, serving what the Rightmove ad describes as “modern British cuisine”.

With a leasehold tenure, it went on sale in November and the asking price was reduced from £115,000 at the start of February.

A member of staff from Intelligent Business Partners, the company marketing the business, however, said the beginning of the year is always a quiet period, and that there can be many reasons why a business's asking price is dropped.

The interior of Crouch End restaurant The Clock N8 - Credit: Rightmove

The team currently comprises seven members of staff, three in the kitchen and four on the restaurant floor.

The ad says: “The elegant surroundings provide the perfect retreat for a relaxed lunch or a long-overdue catch-up with friends or family. With huge potential for growth, this successful business would be perfect for anyone that wants to run a busy restaurant in London.”

The current owner was approached for comment.