Central Crouch End restaurant on sale for under £100,000 

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:00 AM February 25, 2022
The Clock N8 is situated in the Broadway, Crouch End, serving what the Rightmove ad describes as "modern British cuisine"

The popular Crouch End restaurant The Clock N8 is up for sale, with a current asking price of £95,000. 

Situated in the heart of the Broadway, the restaurant opened in 2019, serving what the Rightmove ad describes as “modern British cuisine”. 

With a leasehold tenure, it went on sale in November and the asking price was reduced from £115,000 at the start of February.  

A member of staff from Intelligent Business Partners, the company marketing the business, however, said the beginning of the year is always a quiet period, and that there can be many reasons why a business's asking price is dropped. 

The interior of Crouch End restaurant The Clock N8

The team currently comprises seven members of staff, three in the kitchen and four on the restaurant floor.  

The ad says: “The elegant surroundings provide the perfect retreat for a relaxed lunch or a long-overdue catch-up with friends or family. With huge potential for growth, this successful business would be perfect for anyone that wants to run a busy restaurant in London.” 

The current owner was approached for comment.

The Rightmove ad says the team at The Clock N8 is made up of seven staff, three in the kitchen and four on the restaurant

