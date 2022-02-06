This Elsworthy Road property, complete with with features including extensive communal gardens, a bespoke wine cellar and a lift serving all four floors, was the most expensive home sold in Camden in 2021 - Credit: Google

A huge eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom property with more than 10,000 sq ft of living space was Camden’s most expensive home sold in 2021 – going for an eye-watering £25.9 million.

Located within walking distance of Primrose Hill, the Elsworthy Road house came with features including extensive communal gardens, a bespoke wine cellar and a lift serving all four floors.

In second was a £14 million property in Greenaway Gardens. As well as its eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and almost 9,200 sqft of space, it also boasts amenities such as an extensive garden and a separate summer pool house.

The property trumps the second most expensive home sold in Camden in 2020, which went for £13.5 million, though it is less than the £14.662 million paid for the year’s number one property.

A Holford Road home, sold for £12.8 million with eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a swimming pool, was the third most expensive sold in 2021, while fourth was a £12.8 million home purchased in Redington Road, complete with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a huge rear garden.

And rounding out our list in fifth was the celebrated 18th/19th century poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s old home in The Grove, Highgate.

A Grade II listed property, its eight bedrooms, breakfast area and more than 6,500 sqft of space went for a total of £11.5 million.

Sold for £13.5 million, this Holford Road home was the third most expensive sold in 2021 - Credit: Google

According to HM Land Registry data, 1,820 transactions occurred for 1,810 properties in 2021, down from the 2,144 transactions for 2,127 properties recorded the previous year.

Elias Raymond, head of the Savills Primrose Hill office, said: “The property market in Camden performed well over the last year and we saw a number of larger transactions taking place in the borough.

“While larger homes remained most sought after, the flats market remained resilient and saw some of the highest prices per square ft. achieved.

“Although demand is currently outweighing supply, we have agreed a number of sales so far this year, of which 50% went to ‘best and finals’.

“With stock levels set to increase and buyer registrations up, we can expect another strong year in this enclave of London.”