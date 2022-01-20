Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
The most expensive homes sold in Camden in November 2021

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:42 AM January 20, 2022
Updated: 10:50 AM January 20, 2022
Clorane Gardens property

The Clorane Gardens property on the right sold for £3,300,000, the second highest in Camden in November 2021 - Credit: Google

Camden’s most expensive home sold last November went for a whopping £4,900,000 million. 

According to property website Zoopla, the detached house on Holly Mount, just around the corner from Hampstead tube station, boasts five bedrooms, plus a cellar and a garden, with more than 2,600 sqft of living space. 

Coming in at £1.5m less, the next home in Hampstead cost £3.3m.

A semi-detached house located in Clorane Gardens, the 3,500 sqft site includes five bedrooms, a reception, two living rooms, a basement and a mezzanine. 

This was followed by a flat maisonette in Hampstead's Kidderpore Avenue, which sold for £2.2m and a £1,875,000 terraced house in Quickswood, Primrose Hill. 

A flat maisonette in Ferdinand Street, Chalk Farm, topped November’s property sales in Camden at £5m, though it was purchased for commercial purposes, and so discounted from our list. 

Of the 15 places sold during the month seven were bought for more than a million pounds.

The cheapest was a two-bedroom flat maisonette in Stanhope Street, Camden, which went for £395,000. 

Camden News
Hampstead News
Chalk Farm News

