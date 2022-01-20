The most expensive homes sold in Camden in November 2021
- Credit: Google
Camden’s most expensive home sold last November went for a whopping £4,900,000 million.
According to property website Zoopla, the detached house on Holly Mount, just around the corner from Hampstead tube station, boasts five bedrooms, plus a cellar and a garden, with more than 2,600 sqft of living space.
Coming in at £1.5m less, the next home in Hampstead cost £3.3m.
A semi-detached house located in Clorane Gardens, the 3,500 sqft site includes five bedrooms, a reception, two living rooms, a basement and a mezzanine.
This was followed by a flat maisonette in Hampstead's Kidderpore Avenue, which sold for £2.2m and a £1,875,000 terraced house in Quickswood, Primrose Hill.
A flat maisonette in Ferdinand Street, Chalk Farm, topped November’s property sales in Camden at £5m, though it was purchased for commercial purposes, and so discounted from our list.
Of the 15 places sold during the month seven were bought for more than a million pounds.
The cheapest was a two-bedroom flat maisonette in Stanhope Street, Camden, which went for £395,000.