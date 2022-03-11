Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
More than 4,000 properties sitting empty in Camden

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 2:41 PM March 11, 2022
Southwell House in Fitzjohn's Avenue has been sitting empty since it was bought in 2018

Southwell House in Fitzjohn's Avenue has been sitting empty since it was bought in 2018 - Credit: Andre Langlois

Camden is ranked third in the country for the number of empty properties, with more than 4,000 unoccupied.

The borough has 7,648 homes which are not the residents' primary address, placing it eighth in England for the highest number of second homes, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. 

There are 4,181 empty homes, representing 3.7% of the borough's residential addresses. 

In Camden, properties remaining empty for more than two years are required to pay double the usual council tax rate.

Tax on those empty for five years or more pay treble the usual rate and for those that are empty more than 10 years it is quadrupled.

Cllr Meric Apak, cabinet member for better homes, said the council is committed to reducing the number of empty homes in the borough.

"We also want council tax to be fair and will apply levies to homes that remain empty for long periods of time, applying the maximum charge, and we will offer advice to owners to encourage them to bring their property back into use,” he said.

