Boy George's Hampstead home on sale for a cool £17m

Boy George's Grade II listed home in Hampstead has been listed for sale for a cool £17m.

Originally known as "The Logs", the Gothic Italianate mansion sits on Well Road overlooking Hampstead Heath, and boasts six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Those who do not have that much money at hand can rent the property for £15,000 a week, sole agents Aston Chase confirmed.

The house was built around 1868 to designs by JS Nightingale by the builder Charles Till as a home for wealthy civil engineer and developer Edward Gotto. Later residents include flush toilet pioneer Thomas Crapper, and comedian and actor Marty Feldman.

Described by architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner - who made his own home in Wildwood Terrace, Hampstead - as a "formidable atrocity," the eccentric property has become a Hampstead landmark.

Mark Pollack, overseeing the sale at Aston Chase, said that over the years the mansion has been "carved up into six different properties", with the DJ and Culture Club singer owning two of the central homes.

Known for hits including Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, Boy George bought the central building some 40 years ago but in 2019 he bought an adjoining property.

"The adjoining building was subsequently connected to the house," he added. "It was very easy as it was originally part of the same home."

"Painstakingly refurbished" over a three year period in conjunction with multi-award-winning designer Kelly Hoppen CBE, the 5,453 sq ft property features a meditation room in the tower, a cinema room and roof terrace.

It also includes a dramatic central staircase in a vaulted reception hall, a principal suite overlooking Hampstead Heath boasting a bathroom with a giant skylight for a ceiling, secluded front and rear gardens, and secure off-street parking for several vehicles.

