Home of the Week: Contemporary eco home for sale in East Finchley

Published: 4:16 PM July 7, 2021
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Leicester Road,
East Finchley, N2
£1,650,000
This architecturally designed, semi-detached eco home is stylish and contemporary.
There is underfloor heating on all four levels, a bespoke kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows and a home automation system to control blinds, heating and mood lighting, as well as a gym, cinema room and playroom/office.
Martyn Gerrard, 020 8883 0077, martyngerrard.co.uk
