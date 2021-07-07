Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the Week: Contemporary eco home for sale in East Finchley

Property Writer

Published: 4:16 PM July 7, 2021   
eco home underfloor heating natural light

This eco home in East Finchley has underfloor heating throughout, and the rooms are full of natural light. - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Leicester Road, 
East Finchley, N2

£1,650,000


kitchen reception room garden

The ground floor kitchen/reception room opens onto the 39ft long south-facing garden. - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


This architecturally designed, semi-detached eco home is stylish and contemporary.


kitchen

The bespoke kitchen has integrated appliances. - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


There is underfloor heating on all four levels, a bespoke kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows and a home automation system to control blinds, heating and mood lighting, as well as a gym, cinema room and playroom/office.

bathrooms

This property has four bathrooms - two are en-suite and there's a shower room on the lower ground floor, where there is also a gym, cinema room, playroom/office, storage area and utility. - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



Martyn Gerrard, 020 8883 0077, martyngerrard.co.uk


bedrooms

The bedrooms are on the first and second floors. - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


London

