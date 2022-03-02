Home of the week: Architect designed, large period family home for sale near Hampstead Heath

This fine, 19th century property is in a quiet cul-de-sac close to Hampstead Heath - Credit: Dexters

North End Avenue, Hampstead, NW3

£9,500,000

This family home is believed to date back to the 1860s, and to have been designed by the architect C.H. Quennell and built by his brother Walter Quennell.

The rear garden. This family home is believed to date back to the 1860s and to be designed by the renowned architect C.H. Quennell and built by his brother Walter Quennell. - Credit: Dexters



The fine and handsome house, with extensive gardens and five bedrooms, has been well maintained by the current owners.

The extensive gardens include a patio area, ideal for entertaining - Credit: Dexters

It also has three reception rooms, a kitchen/dining room and three bathrooms.

One of the fine reception rooms - Credit: Dexters





The dining area - Credit: Dexters





The original character of the property is enhanced by careful updating - Credit: Dexters

The quietly positioned and spacious home is in a discreet cul-de-sac, right next to Hampstead Heath.

It has its own driveway, and is planning permission to change the existing garage into a separate house.

The entrance hall, which leads to the ground floor reception room, and has a staircase to the first floor - Credit: Dexters

North End Avenue abuts Hampstead Heath and is just a short walk to Golders Hill Park.

