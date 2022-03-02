Home of the week: Architect designed, large period family home for sale near Hampstead Heath
Property Writer
- Credit: Dexters
North End Avenue, Hampstead, NW3
£9,500,000
This family home is believed to date back to the 1860s, and to have been designed by the architect C.H. Quennell and built by his brother Walter Quennell.
The fine and handsome house, with extensive gardens and five bedrooms, has been well maintained by the current owners.
It also has three reception rooms, a kitchen/dining room and three bathrooms.
The quietly positioned and spacious home is in a discreet cul-de-sac, right next to Hampstead Heath.
It has its own driveway, and is planning permission to change the existing garage into a separate house.
North End Avenue abuts Hampstead Heath and is just a short walk to Golders Hill Park.
