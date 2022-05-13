Architectural impressions of the approved residential development at The Bishops Avenue, by Hampstead Heath. - Credit: rg+p

Planning permission has been granted for a reduced number of luxury retirement flats in one of the country's most expensive streets.

The scheme will see a four to six-storey building of 93 sustainable apartments built at the vacant Barons Court, a mansion at 56 The Bishops Avenue, "Billionaires’ Row", which runs between Hampstead Heath and East Finchley.

An application to demolish the existing house and build the new facility, which lies within The Bishops Avenue Conservation Area, was referred to the planning committee as Barons Court is a locally listed building on an "important road".

On June 10, 2021, the original application was approved, with four votes in favour and three against.

The council concluded: "There is a level of harm due to the loss of the existing locally listed building and impact on the conservation area by virtue of the built form and land-use.

"However, the proposed development would be of a high quality and would contribute to the improvement of the visual appearance of the site which has been vacant and deteriorating for a considerable number of years.

"No detrimental harm has been identified in terms of neighbouring amenity and highways."

The application was for 109 apartments, but this was reduced to 93 in a follow-up planning application that was approved on March 31, 2022.

The new facility will offer one to four bed homes, as well as facilities including a swimming pool, sauna, ballroom, gym, cinema, salon, restaurant with a terrace and a library. Prices and a name for the development have yet to be decided.

There will be an electric vehicle charging point for every parking space. - Credit: rg+p

The scheme’s landscape design was influenced by existing trees and features a woodland walk devised by Chelsea Flower Show winner, Andy Sturgeon Garden Landscape & Design.

Architects at RG+P Ltd were commissioned by retirement living provider Riverstone to design the homes. Riverstone is opening complexes in Fulham and Kensington this summer.

Grant Giblett, RG+P’s London director, said: “In keeping with nearby properties, the front of the scheme follows a mansion house appearance with ground floor arched windows and decorative chimneys."

Paul Vesty, chief development officer at Riverstone, commented: "The approved, 230,000 sq ft project at The Bishops Avenue is focused on an all-electric energy strategy targeting a net zero carbon plan."

The first apartments are expected to be ready for occupancy by 2025.