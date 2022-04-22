Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

'Last chance to buy in King's Cross': Urban homes go on market

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 10:20 AM April 22, 2022
CGI image of outdoor terrace with rattan furniture looking onto modern apartment blocks

Prices start from £650,000. - Credit: Capella, King’s Cross

Looking to buy in one of the best places to live in London, according to The Sunday Times? The "last private residences available to purchase in King's Cross" have just come on the market - and the price tag may surprise you.

If you don't have a spare £7.4 million to live in the deluxe Gasholders apartments overlooking Regent's Canal, Capella apartments might be an alternative.

Described as your "last chance to buy in King's Cross", Capella consists of 120 private and 56 social rented apartments. It is the concluding residential development within a 67-acre regeneration masterplan of the area.

Inside an ultra modern open planned kitchen and living room

Capella is due for completion in 2024. - Credit: Capella, King’s Cross

The homes are located on Lewis Cubitt Park, King's Cross largest green space, and offer a mix of one, two and three bedroom residences and townhouses. Making use of the park's close proximity, the homes offer floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces.

Inside of light-filled master bedroom with modern abstract art hanging on dark green wall

The homes are located on Lewis Cubitt Park. - Credit: Capella, King’s Cross

Inside the complex there are also collaborative and private working areas, a residents’ lounge, a quiet cinema zone, games area and bookable dining room that overlooks the urban courtyard.

Capella is due for completion in 2024. Studio prices start from £650,000.

For more information, visit capellakingscross.co.uk/

Camden News
Islington News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Some of the candidates at the local election hustings on April 7 at the Synagogue Hall, Dennington Park Road

Elections

O2 Centre redevelopment proposals dominate West Hampstead hustings

Sam Lawley

Logo Icon
Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump in The 47th at The Old Vic

Theatre | Review

The 47th: Trump grotesquely brought to life

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Hendon Town Hall

Local Election

Local elections 2022: Barnet parties set out their stalls

Stefania Di Ció

Logo Icon
Dawn raids across east London, Essex and Hertfordshire kick drug running into the long grass. Pictur

London Live News | Updated

Update: Man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon