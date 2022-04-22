'Last chance to buy in King's Cross': Urban homes go on market

Looking to buy in one of the best places to live in London, according to The Sunday Times? The "last private residences available to purchase in King's Cross" have just come on the market - and the price tag may surprise you.

If you don't have a spare £7.4 million to live in the deluxe Gasholders apartments overlooking Regent's Canal, Capella apartments might be an alternative.

Described as your "last chance to buy in King's Cross", Capella consists of 120 private and 56 social rented apartments. It is the concluding residential development within a 67-acre regeneration masterplan of the area.

The homes are located on Lewis Cubitt Park, King's Cross largest green space, and offer a mix of one, two and three bedroom residences and townhouses. Making use of the park's close proximity, the homes offer floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces.

The homes are located on Lewis Cubitt Park. - Credit: Capella, King’s Cross

Inside the complex there are also collaborative and private working areas, a residents’ lounge, a quiet cinema zone, games area and bookable dining room that overlooks the urban courtyard.

Capella is due for completion in 2024. Studio prices start from £650,000.

For more information, visit capellakingscross.co.uk/