5 reasons to install a set of steel framed doors or windows in your home

Promotion

Custom-built steel doors and windows can perfectly complement your home’s interior style as well as being highly practical features.

Deco Steel specialise in planning, manufacturing and installing slimline steel doors and windows in residential properties. Handling every aspect of the process in-house, Deco ensure that your desires are met every step of the way.

Their parent company, Propak Architectural Glazing, are a well-established manufacturer with over 40 years’ experience and plenty of major projects under their belt. The Whiteleys Development, a large-scale shopping centre currently under construction, is their latest venture – it's the largest steel window project in the UK with a contract value in excess of £10 million.

“We draw upon our wealth of knowledge and experience to create stylish, effective steel doors and windows that perfectly complement our clients' homes,” reveals Hayley Edwards, marketing manager at Deco Steel, based in Stevenage.

Below, Hayley explains the benefits of choosing steel doors over lighter materials, their functional advantages and why they’ve remained popular for so long.

1. Aesthetically pleasing for a range of interiors

One of the main reasons why these steel doors are so popular is they are immensely pleasing to look at.

The slim, Crittal-style steel frames offer an industrial yet timeless look which works perfectly for contemporary and Art Deco styles. They are all made bespoke to fit any space required, and we work closely with you or your designer to discover what will work best for your space.

We’ll always provide an initial consultation and planning stage, so we fully understand your desires and vision. Whether you’re overseeing a new build constructed from the ground up, or just need a single door replaced, steel doors and windows will make all the difference.

Thermally broken steel windows and doors maximise your natural light and ensure minimal heat loss. - Credit: Deco Steel

2. Slimline profiles to maximise natural light

If you’re someone that wants to see the sunlight flooding into your kitchen, living room or hallways, then our slim window sightlines may be exactly what you need. Combining a sleek, stylish look with the slimmest sightlines on the market, these windows are ideal for your living room, study or kitchen, or any room in which you desire a healthy dose of natural sunlight.

3. Solid, strong and durable design

There are two main options once you’ve decided on these modern, elegant frames for your home. You can either have steel or aluminium framed doors or windows, which bring a bold aesthetic to your home office or living areas. However, steel is the strongest material on the market for doors and windows – able to withstand the elements and provide a high level of security.

Aluminium is a much lighter metal, and whilst it can achieve the desired look it is nowhere near as long-lasting or durable. Steel is three times stronger than aluminium, and is a far more cost-efficient option if you want metal framed doors and windows that will remain strong and sturdy for many years.

Deco Steel listen to your preferences whilst working closely with architects and interior designers to achieve your vision - Credit: Deco Steel

4. Excellent thermal performance

There’s nothing worse than feeling cold draughts whilst you're trying to relax and get cosy. Deco Steel’s innovative, thermally broken steel system is another major benefit of installing these frames. Received with approval from a number of architects, the narrow steel and glass fibre profiles ensure minimal heat loss with face widths of just 25mm or 40mm.

Unique to the Deco Steel Crittal-style products, the thermally broken system allows homeowners to enjoy a warm, comfortable home for many years without fear of deterioration. Additionally, the planning, manufacturing and installation stages are all handled in-house. By managing the entire process ourselves, we gain a greater insight into your needs and ensure a much more cost-efficient final result.

5. A long lifespan and low maintenance

As well as their strength and sophisticated aesthetic, these steel doors and windows will serve you well for many years with minimal maintenance required. Giving them a regular wipe down is all that is needed for keeping your steel frames gleaming. Their superior construction maximises structural longevity, so you’ll have the same pristine windows and doors for at least 20 to 25 years.

For more information about installing steel windows and doors, visit decosteel.co.uk or call 0203 417 5857.