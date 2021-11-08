The dress worn by Amy Winehouse during her final stage performance has fetched £180,000 at auction. - Credit: PA/PA Images

The dress worn by Amy Winehouse during her final stage performance has sold for more than £180,000 at an auction of the late singer’s estate.

With many of the headline items attracting bids well above their pre-auction estimates, the Julien’s Auctions sale raised more than £3million by selling over 800 items.

All proceeds are going towards the foundation Winehouse’s parents set up in her memory which helps young people suffering with addiction.

Grammy-winner Winehouse was one of the defining stars of her generation, known for her soulful voice on songs including Rehab, Back To Black and Love Is A Losing Game.

Twenty-seven at the time of her death in July 2011, Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning following a high-profile struggle with addiction.

You may also want to watch:

A number of items with close links to the late singer have now been sold to help others who are facing similar battles to those faced by Winehouse.

The halter minidress worn during Winehouse’s final stage performance sold for £180,000, 16 times the original estimate.

She appeared in the bamboo and floral print dress - designed by stylist Naomi Parry - in Belgrade in June 2011, a month before she died.

A heart-shaped Moschino bag Winehouse took to the 2007 Brit Awards – the night she won the British female solo artist award – fetched £152,000.

This was 13 times the pre-auction estimate.

Other high-selling items included a gold flame Dolce & Gabbana stage-worn dress, which sold for £111,000 - 30 times its guide price.

The Temperley London tan and black jumpsuit worn for Winehouse's performance to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday was estimated to sell at around £740.

It sold for £90,000.

The Christian Louboutin tan peep toe heels worn at the same performance went under the hammer for £28,000, while an Agent Provocateur bra and red bow worn in the You Know I’m No Good music video sold for £19,000.

Beyond the clothes, a metal street sign reading Camden Square - inscribed with handwritten notes paying tribute to Winehouse after her death - sold for £14,000.